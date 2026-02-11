Expand / Collapse search
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel joins Board of Peace ahead of Netanyahu-Trump meeting

The Board of Peace is tasked with overseeing the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Trump, Netanyahu to discuss Iran nuclear talks and regional threats Video

Trump, Netanyahu to discuss Iran nuclear talks and regional threats

The Heritage Foundation's Robert Greenway joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss President Donald Trump's upcoming meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu amid nuclear talks with Iran.

Israel formally joined the Board of Peace on Wednesday ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Netanyahu signed the document in the presence of Secretary of State Marco Rubio shortly before his scheduled talk with Trump, marking a diplomatic step as the two leaders prepare to discuss regional security and ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The prime minister said on X that while the talks would cover several issues, including Gaza, they would "first and foremost" center on negotiations with Iran.

Leaders from 17 countries participated in the initial Gaza Board of Peace charter signing ceremony in Davos, Switzerland, in late January, including presidents and other senior government officials from Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Central and Southeast Asia.

TRUMP SEEKS DAVOS SIGNING CEREMONY FOR GAZA BOARD OF PEACE

Marco Rubio and Benjamin Netanyahu display a signed document after concluding talks in Washington.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) hold a document after their meeting in Washington, United States, on Feb. 11, 2026. (Avi Ohayon/GPO/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Netanyahu was not present at the ceremony, where world leaders signed the founding charter alongside Trump, who was seated at the center of the stage.

His office, however, said he would accept Trump’s invitation to join the Peace Board, following earlier concerns he had raised about the makeup of the Gaza executive board, particularly the roles of Qatar and Turkey.

ISRAELI BOBSLED TEAM APARTMENT ROBBED AHEAD OF WINTER OLYMPICS, COMPETITOR SAYS

The U.S. president raises a signed document during a formal diplomatic event at an international forum.

President Donald Trump holds up his signature on the founding charter during a signing ceremony for the Board of Peace at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2026. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A handful of other countries were also invited by the White House to join, including Russia, Belarus, France, Germany, Vietnam, Finland, Ukraine, Ireland, Greece and China, among others. Poland and Italy on Wednesday said they would not join.

Netanyahu’s visit to Washington comes as the U.S. expands its military presence in the Middle East while talks with Iran remain ongoing.

Expert urges US officials to hold Iran ‘accountable’ amid peace talks in Oman Video

Trump has deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and the USS Michael Murphy, a guided-missile destroyer, as his envoys meet with Iranian officials in Oman.

Other U.S. naval assets, including the USS Bulkeley, USS Roosevelt, USS Delbert D. Black, USS McFaul, USS Mitscher, USS Spruance and USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., are positioned across key waterways surrounding Iran, from the eastern Mediterranean and Red Sea to the Persian Gulf, and Arabian Sea.

