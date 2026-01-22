Countries that signed Trump's Gaza Board of Peace charter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Leaders from 17 countries were called to the stage during the Gaza Board of Peace charter signing ceremony in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, including prime ministers, presidents and other senior government officials from Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Central and Southeast Asia.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called forward the following leaders to sign the founding charter alongside President Donald Trump, who was seated in the center.

President of Argentina Javier Milei

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán

President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto

Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

President of the Republic of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu

Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif

President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña

Prime Minister of the State of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Hakan Fidan

Chairman of the Executive Authority Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Prime Minister of Mongolia Gombojavyn Zandanshatar

A handful of other countries were also invited by Trump to join, including Russia, Belarus, France, Germany, Vietnam, Finland, Ukraine, Ireland, Greece, Israel and China, among others.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he accepted Trump’s invitation to join the Board of Peace, following earlier concerns he had raised about the makeup of the Gaza executive board, including the roles of Qatar and Turkey.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told the BBC on Thursday that Britain wouldn’t be one of the signatories to the founding charter over concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin "being part of something that's talking about peace when we've still not seen any signs from Putin that there will be commitment to peace in Ukraine."