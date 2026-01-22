Countries that signed Trump's Gaza Board of Peace charter

Leaders from 17 countries were called to the stage during the Gaza Board of Peace charter signing ceremony in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, including prime ministers, presidents and other senior government officials from Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Central and Southeast Asia.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called forward the following leaders to sign the founding charter alongside President Donald Trump, who was seated in the center.
- President of Argentina Javier Milei
- Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan
- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
- Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov
TRUMP UNLOADS ON BIDEN POLICIES FROM DAVOS, WARNS EUROPE TO DROP THE OLD PLAYBOOK
- Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán
- President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto
- Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi
- President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
- President of the Republic of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu
- Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif
TRUMP CHALLENGES CARNEY AT DAVOS, ASSERTS CANDA SHOULD BE ‘GRATEFUL’ FOR GOLDEN DOME MISSILE DEFENSE
- President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña
- Prime Minister of the State of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani
- Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
- Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Hakan Fidan
NEWSOM WARNS ‘PATHETIC’ FOREIGN LEADERS TO GROW A BACKBONE IN BIZARRE TAKEDOWN LIKENING TRUMP TO A T. REX
- Chairman of the Executive Authority Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak
- President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev
- Prime Minister of Mongolia Gombojavyn Zandanshatar
A handful of other countries were also invited by Trump to join, including Russia, Belarus, France, Germany, Vietnam, Finland, Ukraine, Ireland, Greece, Israel and China, among others.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he accepted Trump’s invitation to join the Board of Peace, following earlier concerns he had raised about the makeup of the Gaza executive board, including the roles of Qatar and Turkey.
U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told the BBC on Thursday that Britain wouldn’t be one of the signatories to the founding charter over concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin "being part of something that's talking about peace when we've still not seen any signs from Putin that there will be commitment to peace in Ukraine."
Trump will chair the peace board and be joined by a group of senior political, diplomatic and business figures, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and billionaire Marc Rowan.