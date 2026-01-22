Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Countries that signed Trump's Gaza Board of Peace charter

Seventeen countries were called to the stage in Davos

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Sec. Burgum blasts UN as ‘epic failure' amid Trump’s new Board of Peace Video

Sec. Burgum blasts UN as ‘epic failure' amid Trump’s new Board of Peace

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the launch of President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, the national security implications of the new Greenland framework and the administration's push for energy dominance.

Leaders from 17 countries were called to the stage during the Gaza Board of Peace charter signing ceremony in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, including prime ministers, presidents and other senior government officials from Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Central and Southeast Asia.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called forward the following leaders to sign the founding charter alongside President Donald Trump, who was seated in the center.

  • President of Argentina Javier Milei
  • Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan
  • President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
  • Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov

World leaders sit together on a stage during a formal diplomatic ceremony at an international summit.

President Donald Trump and several foreign leaders attend the signing ceremony of the Peace Charter for Gaza at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2026. (Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  • Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán
  • President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto
  • Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi
  • President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
  • President of the Republic of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu
  • Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif

The U.S. president raises a signed document during a formal diplomatic event at an international forum.

President Donald Trump holds up his signature on the founding charter during a signing ceremony for the Board of Peace at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2026. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

  • President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña
  • Prime Minister of the State of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani
  • Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
  • Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Hakan Fidan

An emblem is displayed ahead of a major policy announcement at an international economic summit.

A logo is shown prior to President Donald Trump’s announcement of the Board of Peace charter at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2026. (Evan Vucci/AP)

  • Chairman of the Executive Authority Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak
  • President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev
  • Prime Minister of Mongolia Gombojavyn Zandanshatar

A handful of other countries were also invited by Trump to join, including Russia, Belarus, France, Germany, Vietnam, Finland, Ukraine, Ireland, Greece, Israel and China, among others.

The U.S. president sits at a conference table during a closed-door international policy discussion.

President Donald Trump attends the Board of Peace session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2026. (Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he accepted Trump’s invitation to join the Board of Peace, following earlier concerns he had raised about the makeup of the Gaza executive board, including the roles of Qatar and Turkey.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told the BBC on Thursday that Britain wouldn’t be one of the signatories to the founding charter over concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin "being part of something that's talking about peace when we've still not seen any signs from Putin that there will be commitment to peace in Ukraine."

Trump will chair the peace board and be joined by a group of senior political, diplomatic and business figures, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and billionaire Marc Rowan.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

