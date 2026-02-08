Israeli bobsled team apartment robbed ahead of Winter Olympics, competitor says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An apartment that an Israeli bobsled team member and other Olympians used while finishing their training for the Winter Olympics in Italy was robbed on Saturday, Israel’s bobsled pilot said.

AJ Edelman, a former Olympic skeleton athlete who is now the driver for Israel’s bobsled team, said in a social media post that passports and "thousands of dollars" worth of other items were among what was taken from the apartment.

"What a season," he added in the post.

Edelman said the squad continued to train even after an investigation was launched. He said how the team handled the day "is just such a fine example of how we push forward in difficult circumstances."

"Such a gross violation — suitcases, shoes, equipment, passports stolen, and the boys headed right back to training today. I really believe this team exemplifies the Israeli Spirit."

He clarified to The Associated Press that he was in Italy, but wasn’t at the site of the robbery. He said team coach Itamar Shprinz was there but it wasn’t clear if he witnessed the robbery or was nearby when it occurred.

The Israeli Olympic Committee didn’t immediately comment on the issue. Israel is competing in bobsled at the Olympics for the first time ever. The team qualified after Great Britain decided not to take one of its two allocated spots for the Milan Cortina Games.

The team has dubbed the team "Shul Runnings" as they get set for their Olympic participation.

"Some call them Shul Runnings," Israel’s official X account wrote on Thursday. "Others call them the little sled that could. We call them the team that made it happen. First-ever Olympic bobsled team for Israel."

Official bobsled training in Cortina d’Ampezzo will begin next Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.