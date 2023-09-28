IRS agent said CNN has Hunter Biden email where Hunter claimed legal 'stuff' would go away under Biden admin

The House Ways and Means Committee released a document on Wednesday showing an IRS agent relaying an inquiry from a CNN producer who claimed to have an email where Hunter Biden said that all of his "stuff" would go away once his father was elected president. To date, the alleged email has never become public.

"Documents show Hunter Biden and his business associates had access to the White House and Joe Biden’s advisors; Biden business associates were instructed to not ‘mention Joe being involved;’ and official trips to Ukraine line up U.S. government actions and Hunter Biden’s financial bottom line," the Wednesday press release states.

"And, after the IRS began investigating these crimes, Hunter apparently "expected all of this ‘stuff’ to go away when his dad becomes President."

One of the documents involves IRS public affairs officer Justin Cole emailing two IRS officials involved in criminally investigating Hunter Biden and reporting that a CNN producer has an email from Hunter Biden where the president’s son said he was "not willing to accept" a plea deal and "expected all of this ‘stuff’ to go away when his dad becomes president."

HUNTER BIDEN'S $250K WIRE FROM CHINA LABELED AS A 'PERSONAL INVESTMENT'

It is unclear when the Hunter Biden email was sent.

In another document from the committee, a message from Hunter Biden’s Apple iCloud backup on June 6, 2017, shows him talking to his uncle, Jim Biden, about his family’s "brand."

"Bullsh-t James – all around bullsh-t," Hunter Biden wrote. "Explain to me one thing Tony brings to MY table that I so desperately need that I’m willing to sign over my family’s brand and pretty much the rest of my business life? Read the f-cking documents people It’s plane f-cking English. Why in gods name would I give this marginal bully the keys my family’s only asset? Why?"

HUNTER BIDEN SUES RUDY GIULIANI OVER LAPTOP, ACCUSES EX-TRUMP LAWYER OF 'HACKING'

In a Wednesday press conference , Rep. Jason Smith said that the "asset" Hunter Biden was referring to "could only be one person, Joe Biden."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and CNN but did not immediately receive a response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The newly released documents came the night before the House Oversight Committee was set to hold its first impeachment inquiry public hearing into President Biden's overseas ties and possible corruption, where they said they will present all evidence uncovered to date as part of their investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings while examining "the value" of the inquiry.

"The House Oversight and Accountability Committee has uncovered a mountain of evidence revealing how Joe Biden abused his public office for his family’s financial gain," House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer said in his opening statement. "For years, President Biden has lied to the American people about his knowledge of and participation in his family’s corrupt business schemes."