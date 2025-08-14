Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

‘Defend the Homeland’: DHS unveils striking new ICE fleet to boost recruitment, visibility

Dark navy SUVs display gold 'President Donald J. Trump' lettering, and the agency reported 100,000 job applications

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
DHS rolls out new ICE vehicle fleet in flashy social media video Video

DHS rolls out new ICE vehicle fleet in flashy social media video

ICE, a traditionally discreet law enforcement agency, is getting a new look that DHS debuted on X Thursday. Credit: @DHSgov via X

The Department of Homeland Security debuted a fleet of newly branded Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicles Thursday, one of the most visible public displays in the agency’s history. 

"We will have our country back," DHS's official X post says.

The high-profile launch, captured in a professionally produced rollout video on DHS’s X account, comes as the federal government intensifies law enforcement operations in Washington, D.C., under President Donald Trump’s recent crime crackdown.

The agency has traditionally been more discreet in its policing, with agents dressed in plain street clothes to conduct enforcement.

OVER 100K AMERICANS RUSH TO JOIN TRUMP'S MASSIVE ICE HIRING SPREE NATIONWIDE, DHS SAYS

ICE vehicles in front of U.S. Capitol

Two ICE-branded vehicles parked side by side in front of the U.S. Capitol. The DHS rollout was announced via X Thursday. (@DHSgov via X)

The video, viewed nearly 200,000 times within hours, features close-up shots of the new fleet as it travels through the nation’s capital, passing landmarks, including the Lincoln Memorial, the Capitol and the White House. 

Dark navy SUVs and pickup trucks are outfitted with red and gold striping, large gold "ICE" lettering on the sides, and the slogan "Defend the Homeland." On the rear, a gold-embossed "President Donald J. Trump" is prominently displayed.

The rap track "TOES" by DaBaby is featured prominently in the background, including the lyric, "My heart so cold I think I’m done with ice (Uh, brr)." The video was shared via X with a recruitment link to JOIN.ICE.GOV.

TRUMP ADMIN UNLEASHES CRUCIAL RECRUITMENT CAMPAIGN WITH MASSIVE BONUSES TO BOLSTER ICE RANKS

ICE GMC SUV at Lincoln Memorial

A newly branded Immigration and Customs Enforcement GMC SUV is parked near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (@DHSgov via X)

According to ICE’s recruitment website, new officers are offered competitive salaries, paid federal holidays and a full federal benefits package that includes health, dental, vision and life insurance, a retirement plan and a Thrift Savings Plan similar to a 401(k). Additional incentives can include tuition reimbursement, transportation subsidies, telework options and access to fitness centers.

The fleet rollout coincides with a surge in visible federal policing in the nation’s capital. President Trump has temporarily assumed control of the D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department for 30 days. DHS says ICE, along with agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI and the National Guard, are reinforcing MPD patrols and manning city checkpoints.

ICE vehicles in front of White House

Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicles are displayed in front of the White House during DHS’s fleet rollout Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (@DHSgov via X)

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s office released a fact sheet showing the rollout reflects broader enforcement gains in her first 200 days, including a reported 93% decline in border encounters, a near halt to illegal migration through Panama’s Darién Gap and more than 100,000 job applications to ICE since the "Defend the Homeland" campaign began. The department has also reopened the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement office and logged more than 352,000 arrests since January.

The House and Senate Homeland Security Committee Republican press offices did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. The ICE union and agency spokespeople were also contacted.

Public reaction to the rollout video on DHS’s X account was largely positive Thursday, with replies from veterans, law enforcement families and other supporters. "

Keep up the excellent work, thank you for protecting us," one user wrote.

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com or to @JasmineSBaehr via X

