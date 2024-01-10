Hunter Biden to appear in federal court for first appearance in Special Counsel Weiss tax case

Hunter Biden is expected to make his initial appearance in the federal criminal case stemming from Special Counsel David Weiss’ investigation on Thursday in California.

The first son will make his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Downtown Los Angeles Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. local time.

HERE'S WHAT'S IN HUNTER BIDEN'S NEW CALIFORNIA INDICTMENT

Judge Mark Scarsi will preside over the proceedings. Biden is expected to be processed after the hearing by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Weiss charged Biden in December, alleging a "four-year scheme" when the president's son did not pay his federal income taxes from January 2017 to October 2020 while also filing false tax reports.

Weiss filed the charges in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

The charges break down to three felonies and six misdemeanors concerning $1.4 million in owed taxes that have since been paid.

In the indictment, Weiss alleged that Hunter "engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019, from in or about January 2017 through in or about October 15, 2020, and to evade the assessment of taxes for tax year 2018 when he filed false returns in or about February 2020."

Weiss said that, in "furtherance of that scheme," the younger Biden "subverted the payroll and tax withholding process of his own company, Owasco, PC by withdrawing millions" from the company "outside of the payroll and tax withholding process that it was designed to perform."

IRS WHISTLEBLOWERS: HUNTER BIDEN INDICTMENT IS A 'COMPLETE VINDICATION' OF INVESTIGATION, ALLEGATIONS

The special counsel alleged that Hunter "spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills," and that in 2018, he "stopped paying his outstanding and overdue taxes for tax year 2015."

Weiss alleged that Hunter "willfully failed to pay his 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 taxes on time, despite having access to funds to pay some or all of these taxes," and that he "willfully failed to file his 2017 and 2018 tax returns on time."

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty in October to federal gun charges brought by Weiss.

Hunter's defense attorney Abbe Lowell attacked Weiss over the charges last month, accusing the special counsel of "bowing to Republican pressure" when talking to the press.

"Based on the facts and the law, if Hunter’s last name was anything other than Biden, the charges in Delaware, and now California, would not have been brought," Lowell said in a statement.

HUNTER BIDEN MAKES SHOCKING APPEARANCE AT HIS OWN CONTEMPT HEARING

Hunter’s court appearance in California comes a day after he made a surprise appearance on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning, as the House Oversight Committee considered a resolution on whether to hold him in contempt of Congress.

The House Oversight and Judiciary Committees had subpoenaed Hunter Biden to appear for a closed-door deposition, scheduled for Dec. 13, as part of the House GOP impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

Hunter Biden offered to testify publicly, but Republicans rejected the request. Oversight Chairman James Comer and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan cited the setting of other witness interviews, saying Biden would not receive special treatment. The chairmen did, however, vow to release a full transcript of his deposition, as they had for previous witnesses, and agreed to schedule a subsequent public hearing.

On Dec. 13, Hunter Biden appeared on Capitol Hill, but not for his deposition. Instead, he delivered a statement to the press, defying the subpoena.

If the resolution passes, the House will hold a full vote on whether to hold the first son in contempt.

Fox News' Lee Ross contributed to this report.