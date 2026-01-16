Hunter Biden accused of ghosting daughter with Lunden Roberts and violating child support agreement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hunter Biden’s ex has reopened a 2019 paternity suit in Arkansas, alleging that the former first son hasn’t followed through on his child support obligations and claiming he "ghosted" their daughter, Navy Joan Roberts.

Lawyers for Lunden Roberts wrote in the new motion filed Tuesday that, in getting his child support payments reduced, Biden had agreed to give their daughter a "specified number of paintings he had created and that she had selected," court documents obtained by Fox News Digital said.

Lunden said the agreement was made because the paintings might carry monetary value due to his fame, and she considered it a way for him to bond with his daughter over their shared love of art.

When Roberts "gave Mr. Biden artwork by the parties’ daughter that the child had specifically created for her father" after showing up unannounced at a past deposition, the "simple, pure act of love brought Mr. Biden to tears and was the sui generis of his idea for he and [his daughter] to ‘bond over [their] shared love of art,'" the documents claimed.

That arrangement brought her family "joy" because her daughter had "desperately longed for, talked about, and dreamed of a relationship with her father," the motion claimed.

His daughter had even allegedly said she "‘could not wait to get to heaven’ so she could ‘be with [her] dad’ because her dad does not see or talk to her because her dad ‘lives far away and is really busy'."

Biden and his daughter began to bond, the motion claimed, but he quickly "ghosted" her after Roberts wrote a memoir in 2024 about her relationship with him, but she didn’t "disparage" him in it.

She now believes his sentiment was for the purpose of getting his child support payments lowered.

Despite getting upset at a wedding when she realized "that her dad would not walk her down the aisle or dance with her at her own wedding reception," the motion claimed that Biden’s daughter is "grateful" for how much he loves her half-brother, Beau Biden, Jr., whom Biden shares with his current wife.

He also shares three older children with his first wife.

The little girl has even "defended the reputation of her grandfather, former President Joe Biden, against bullies," the motion claimed.

"Ms. Roberts has reached out to Mr. Biden numerous times about [their daughter] asking to speak with him, but the defendant, in classic, classless form, refuses to respond," the documents said.

And while Biden has given her some paintings, the motion claims that his daughter hasn’t been able to pick out any herself, which was allegedly part of the child support agreement.

The motion urged the court to force Biden to "communicate with his child" and to jail him "as a civil penalty until he purges his contempt by complying with this court’s orders."

Her lawyers noted that Biden’s four other children live a lifestyle "above that of the average American," including their daughter.

"It is axiomatic that no one can force Mr. Biden into being a good dad for [his daughter], but this court can make it so that [his daughter] has, at least, the same level of support as [her] younger half-brother," the motion added.

Biden first denied he was Navy’s father until a court ordered him to take a paternity test in 2019.

The 55-year-old was also convicted in a felony gun case last year for illegally owning a gun while using drugs, but he was pardoned by his father before he left office.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Biden's lawyer for comment.