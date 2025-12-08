Charlie Sheen accused of owing over $15 million in child support to ex-wife Brooke Mueller

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooke Mueller wants ex-husband Charlie Sheen to cough up more than $15 million in unpaid child support.

Mueller claimed Sheen owes her $15,386,243.08 in unpaid child support, including interest, and demanded the sum be paid within 30 days, according to a Dec. 4 court filing obtained by Fox News Digital. The two share twin boys, Bob and Max.

According to Mueller's calculations, Sheen owes $8,967,600 in unpaid child support and $6,418,643 in interest.

Sheen was ordered to pay Mueller $55,000 a month in child support back in 2011 when the two finalized their divorce.

The "Two and a Half Men" star allegedly paid the child support in full from March through June 2011 before sending partial payments. He had completely stopped sending Mueller money for their two sons by 2012, according to the court documents. Sheen reportedly didn't pay Mueller a dime of child support from 2012 until 2016.

Sheen began sending partial payments to Mueller again in 2016 before they stopped again in 2019.

The TV star resumed payments in 2023, though he has not paid the full $55,000 monthly amount. Some of the alleged payments totaled less than $10,000.

Fox News Digital reached out to Sheen's representative for comment.

Sheen and Mueller were married for roughly three years before the actress filed for divorce in 2010.

Mueller was granted primary physical custody of the twins in 2011. However, the children have recently been living with Sheen. Their custody arrangement was modified in 2024 to give Sheen full custody if Mueller tested positive for drugs or alcohol.

"Brooke shall enjoy reasonable and flexible periods of custody and visitation as agreed and arranged between the Parties, recognizing the goal of frequent and continuous contact between the minors and both parents," the court document, obtained by Fox News Digital, read.

Sheen, who has also struggled with addiction, has been sober for eight years. The actor previously opened up about being a "single dad" as he celebrated his sixth year of sobriety.

"I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys," he told People magazine. "Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now."

"They're really cool, really smart and really funny," he added.

