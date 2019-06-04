Hoyer urges subpoena for Mueller, as Dems ramp up calls for testimony

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday that lawmakers should issue a subpoena for Robert Mueller if he declines to voluntarily testify on Capitol Hill about the Russia probe, amid increasing calls from fellow Democrats to hear from the former special counsel.

Speaking to reporters, Hoyer, D-Md., said, “If he won’t testify, we ought to issue a subpoena.” Hoyer added, “He may want a subpoena for all I know.”

ROBERT MUELLER DOESN’T WANT TO TESTIFY, BUT WILL HE SUCCEED IN HEADING OFF A SUBPOENA?

Mueller made it clear last week that he has no desire to testify on Capitol Hill. In delivering his only public statement about the investigation, Mueller said “the report is my testimony" and said if he were called by Congress, he would not say anything other than what is already in his report. Mueller submitted the report to the Justice Department in March.

Democrats, though, aren’t letting Mueller off the hook just yet. House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said during a news conference Tuesday that House Democrats want Mueller to testify -- even if he just sticks to what's in the report.

“Bob Mueller should testify publicly before the American people, even if that simply means sticking to the script and the four corners of his 400-plus page report,” Jeffries said.

REPORT: DOSSIER AUTHOR CHRISTOPHER STEELE WILL BE QUESTIONED BY US INVESTIGATORS

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Sunday reiterated his calls for Mueller to testify and said, “I think he has one last service to perform.”

“It's not enough merely to speak for 10 minutes and say, 'I'm not going to answer questions for Congress and the American people.' There are a great many things that are not in the report,” Schiff said on ABC’s "This Week."

Republicans, meanwhile, have expressed a lack of interest in discussing Mueller's report any further, even as they push for uncovering details of the Russia probe's origins.

"Those who were wishing and hoping that Bob Mueller would come forward, testify before Congress, and legitimize a retrial of the case, must be sorely disappointed," Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in a tweet last week. "The Report Speaks For Itself."

Fox News’ Chad Pergram and Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.