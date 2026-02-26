Federal prosecutor admits 'extraordinary' timing in Abrego Garcia smuggling case charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal prosecutor acknowledged Thursday that the decision to charge Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia two years after a routine traffic stop was "extraordinary," while defending the human smuggling case as legally justified.

Abrego Garcia, 31, has become a flashpoint in the national immigration debate since last March, when he was deported to El Salvador in violation of a 2019 court order in what Trump administration officials acknowledged was an "administrative error."

The Supreme Court later ruled that the administration had to work to bring him back to the U.S.

After returning in June, Abrego Garcia was taken into federal custody in Nashville and detained on human smuggling charges stemming from a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee.

He has pleaded not guilty and is seeking dismissal of the charges on the grounds of vindictive and selective prosecution.

A 2019 court order prevents Abrego Garcia from being deported to El Salvador after an immigration judge determined he faced danger from a gang that had threatened his family. He immigrated to the U.S. illegally as a teenager and has been under the supervision of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Abrego Garcia was accused in court records of repeated domestic violence against his wife, who alleged multiple incidents of physical abuse in protective order filings. She later withdrew the protective order request and has defended her husband publicly.

The Department of Homeland Security has also said he was living in the U.S. illegally and has alleged ties to MS-13, disputing portrayals of him as simply a "Maryland man." His attorneys have denied the gang allegations.

Tennessee Highway Patrol body camera footage from when Abrego Garcia was pulled over for speeding shows a calm exchange with officers. While officers discussed suspicions of smuggling among themselves — noting there were nine passengers in the vehicle — Abrego Garcia was issued only a warning.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Rob McGuire, who was acting U.S. attorney in April 2025, testified Thursday that his decision to charge Abrego Garcia was based on the evidence.

"I had previously prosecuted several human smuggling cases," McGuire said, noting that after seeing video of the traffic stop, "I was immediately struck by how similar what was being depicted in the body cam was to those investigations."

McGuire said Abrego Garcia's vehicle belonged to someone with "a human smuggling background" and added that the route was "suspicious."

"It was a large number of individuals traveling in one SUV with a driver who spoke for the group. No one had luggage… the car had Texas plates… the route was suspicious," McGuire said.

During cross-examination, McGuire acknowledged that the timing of the charges, coming so long after the traffic stop, was "extraordinary."

He said he had not previously been aware of the traffic stop but reiterated that nobody in the Trump administration, including the White House or the Department of Justice, pressured him to seek the indictment.

When asked about whether he might have felt pressure to prosecute the case, McGuire said, "I'm not going to do something that is wrong to keep my job."

McGuire also said timing factored into charging Abrego Garcia since he was being held in El Salvador and he did not want the indictment to go public before all senior officials were briefed on the matter.

"I knew from the get-go that this was going to be a controversial matter," McGuire said.

U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw did not make a ruling Thursday and said he would wait to receive post-hearing briefs from attorneys by March 5 before determining whether another hearing is necessary.

Crenshaw previously found some evidence that the prosecution "may be vindictive" and that prior statements by Trump administration officials "raise cause for concern."

Thursday's court appearance came after a federal judge blocked the Trump administration from re-arresting Abrego Garcia into federal immigration custody on Feb. 17.

Fox News Digital's Breanne Deppisch and Jake Gibson, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.