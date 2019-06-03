Adam Schiff: Robert Mueller should still testify before Congress on Russia investigation

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., isn’t ready to let Robert Mueller return to private life just yet.

Schiff said the former special counsel should testify before Congress about his investigation into the 2016 election.

“I think he has one last service to perform,” the California Democrat told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

“It's not enough merely to speak for 10 minutes and say, 'I'm not going to answer questions for Congress and the American people.' There are a great many things that are not in the report.

"We want to find out what happened to those counterintelligence findings that were sent back to headquarters. And in terms of if the president is vulnerable of influence from Russia."

Schiff added he was “disappointed” Mueller has -- in his mind -- displayed a “profound reluctance to testify.”

He also told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos he would want the chance to question Mueller about topics not covered in the report.

The comments came after Mueller said he does not want to testify, during a rare public statement last week.

"The report is my testimony," Mueller said Wednesday, saying that if he were to be called to speak under oath, he would not say anything other than what is already in his report.

But Schiff is not the only Democrat to say Mueller’s report does not give all the information required.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., also said that Mueller's report was not enough. Jeffries told the New York Times that "there is a difference between reading the book and seeing the movie on the big screen."

Meanwhile, the president has maintained the Russia investigation was politically motivated. "How do you impeach a Republican President for a crime that was committed by the Democrats? WITCH-HUNT!" he tweeted last week.