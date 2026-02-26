Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Oregon

Oregon Dems block effort to alert ICE before illegal immigrant murderers are released

State Senate voted 18-12 along party lines to kill Republican minority report requiring notification when violent felons face release

By Charles Creitz Fox News
close
Portland mayor calls on ICE to stop operations in the city as anti-ICE protests continue Video

Portland mayor calls on ICE to stop operations in the city as anti-ICE protests continue

Fox News correspondent Christina Coleman has the latest on protests in Portland after two were shot by federal agents on ‘Fox Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oregon Senate Democrats unanimously voted to kill an effort to require that federal authorities be notified when an illegal immigrant convicted of a violent felony is about to be released from prison, leading the chamber’s top Republican to say the majority is choosing ideology over common sense.

In Oregon’s legislature, the minority caucus is permitted to file an alternative "minority report" to a majority-party-led bill, which would then replace the majority’s legislation before it heads to the governor as a "last ditch" effort to amend or stop a proposal, according to a source familiar with Salem’s processes.

This particular Minority Report would have directed state officials to notify federal authorities when an illegal immigrant convicted of a violent felony, such as murder, was about to be released. That would give ICE an opportunity to transfer the person to its custody without the kind of expansive resource deployment seen in some uncooperative blue cities.

The Oregon State Senate voted down the Minority Report for Senate Bill 1594, 18-12, along party lines, with one lawmaker excused, as Republicans warned of the tally’s public safety consequences.

ICE agents in Oregon

ICE agents deploy measures in Portland, Ore., in February 2026. (Sean Bascom/Getty Images)

The original and active SB 1594 would require Oregon’s Justice Department to consult with the state Office of Immigration and Refugee Advancement on updated "model policies" at immigration facilities.

State Sen. Mark Meek, D-Oregon City, who is considered a moderate, defended his vote on the floor in Salem by saying that ICE should instead "sit outside" state prisons because recapturing subjects would be like "fishing in a pond; in a barrel."

"If the federal government wants to be serious about taking care of that business, then that’s the place you should be."

Critics of that view said it would run counter to the left’s tendency to protest broad ICE operations in certain localities.

DEM GOVERNOR'S 'DANGEROUS' ANTI-ICE LAW IGNITES BACKLASH AFTER ALLEGED BOX CUTTER ATTACK BY ILLEGAL ALIEN

Oregon’s corrections department previously tracked the immigration status of those convicted of felonies but has not run a check since 2022, after a 2021 bill restricted the tracking of whether an inmate has an ICE detainer, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Anti-ICE protest, unrest in Portland and Minneapolis following shootings Video

"The vote runs contrary to the clear will of Oregonians and Americans across party lines, who overwhelmingly support the removal of illegal immigrants convicted of violent or serious crimes across multiple reputable polls," the minority caucus said in a statement on the Minority Report’s failure.

State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Starr, R-Dundee, called the bill "as common sense as common sense gets."

"Do we want violent felons who have no legal right to be present in Oregon to remain here, or should there at least be an opportunity for federal authorities to take custody?"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Spanberger praises 'powerful' anti-ICE school walkouts during SOTU response Video

"The effect of voting ‘no’ today is to affirm that a person who is here illegally and commits a felony in Oregon should remain here as the felon is released from prison," added state Sen. Mike McLane, R-Powell Butte.

Fox News Digital reached out to Oregon Senate President Robert Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, and Senate Majority Leader Kayse Jama, D-East Portland, for comment.

Related Article

Anti-ICE law set to take effect in Maine as governor faces increased criticism for allowing it amid Senate run
Anti-ICE law set to take effect in Maine as governor faces increased criticism for allowing it amid Senate run

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue