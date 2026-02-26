Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Politics

Kennedy warns Ayatollah wants to 'drink our blood out of a boot' as Iran tensions escalate

GOP's Kennedy says he wouldn't trust Iran's leader 'if he was three days dead' as Trump's nuclear deadline nears

By Alex Miller Fox News
close
Trump's Iran ultimatum intensifies with US military build-up Video

Trump's Iran ultimatum intensifies with US military build-up

Jennifer Griffin reports on President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Iran amid escalating nuclear talks and a significant U.S. military build-up in the Middle East.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Senate Republican warned Thursday that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's primary focus is shedding American blood as U.S.-Iran relations continue to simmer. 

"The Ayatollah not only thinks that I'm going to hell because I don't agree with his religion — he wants to kill me," Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said on the Senate floor Thursday.

"He wants to kill Americans and the Israelis and anybody who does not believe in his jihad and drink our blood out of a boot," Kennedy continued. "And he's acted on that, and that's not acceptable."

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., warned that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wants to ‘drink our blood out of a boot’ as tensions with Iran escalate.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Kennedy’s message comes as tensions with Iran are escalating. At the core of the issue is Iran’s capability and Khamenei’s desire to build a nuclear weapon.

President Donald Trump gave the country’s leadership roughly 10 to 15 days to reach a nuclear agreement and warned that the inability to strike a deal could lead to U.S. military action in the region.

He renewed that edict during his State of the Union address earlier this week.

TRUMP’S IRAN ULTIMATUM ENTERS DECISIVE STRETCH AFTER STATE OF THE UNION

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 20, 2026. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror … to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

Kennedy cautioned that if the Trump administration were to broker a deal, it would need to have guardrails.

"If we make a deal with Iran, let's make sure we have a protocol to enforce it, because in my experience in watching the Ayatollah through the years, I wouldn't trust this man if he was three days dead," he said.

SEN LINDSEY GRAHAM: IRAN IS FACING A BERLIN WALL MOMENT — HISTORY IS WATCHING US NOW

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., speaks to reporters

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., is readying another war powers resolution, this time to curb President Donald Trump's war authorities in Iran.  (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, lawmakers are wrestling with the exact nature of what a strike could look like and whether Congress should weigh in before Trump makes a decision.

Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Rand Paul, R-Ky., expect that their Iran war powers resolution will hit the Senate floor next week, which would curb Trump's ability to strike the country without Congress' approval.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said that the most important aspect of the Iran negotiations was "to prevent them from having nuclear capability."

"But there are also other threats that they represent in the region, and we have a big presence in that region, as you know, so I think they're looking at and working through what the options might be," Thune said. "In my view, if you're going to do something there, you better well make it about getting new leadership and regime change."

Related Article

US positions aircraft carriers, strike platforms across Middle East as Iran talks shift to Oman
US positions aircraft carriers, strike platforms across Middle East as Iran talks shift to Oman

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue