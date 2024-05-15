Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

148 House Democrats vote against bill to deport migrants who assault cops

The House passed the Detain and Deport Illegal Aliens Who Assault Cops Act

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Six migrants in NYPD attack offered plea deals: Report Video

Six migrants in NYPD attack offered plea deals: Report

Fox News’ Bryan Llenas breaks down a report that six of the migrants involved in an NYPD attack have been offered plea deals.

A bill aimed at booting illegal immigrants out of the U.S. if they assault a police officer passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday evening.

It's one of several pieces of legislation that House Republican leaders are putting up for a vote this week as part of national Police Week.

The bill passed in a 265 to 148 vote with 54 Democrats voting with the GOP.

VULNERABLE HOUSE DEM COMPARES SUPREME COURT PRAYER DECISION TO TALIBAN, CALLS FOR COURT-PACKING

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

A significant number of House Democrats, who are led by Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, shunned the House GOP's bill (Getty Images)

The bill is called the Detain and Deport Illegal Aliens Who Assault Cops Act and is led by Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 

He said in February when the bill was being introduced, "There is no reason that an illegal alien who attacks our law enforcement should remain in our country; that shows zero respect for our rule of law or our institutions, and they will not be positive contributors to society."

The bill would require undocumented migrants be detained by federal authorities until they can be deported. It would also "create a new category for migrant inadmissibility" specifically dealing with migrants who were accused of assaulting police, Van Drew said.

GOP HOPES FOR HOLDING HOUSE COULD COME DOWN TO 6 RACES IN KEY BATTLEGROUND STATE

Times Square brawl

This image from video provided by the Office of the Manhattan District Attorney shows a brawl between New York City Police Department officers and migrants in Times Square, on Jan. 27, 2024.  (Manhattan District Attorney via AP)

The No. 3 House Republican, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., told Fox News Digital when the bill passed, "House Democrats just voted to protest violent, illegal immigrants over our brave law enforcement officers. Once again, the Democrat Party proves they are the most anti-law enforcement party in history."

It comes after several instances of migrants attacking police have gained national attention recently, as the country continues to grapple with the ongoing migrant crisis at the southern border.

ONE OF NATION'S MOST VULNERABLE DEMOCRATS COZIES UP TO BIDEN FOR PENNSYLVANIA RALLY

Speaker Mike Johnson

Speaker Mike Johnson is having the House vote on a host of Police Week-related bills (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A group of migrants were caught on video violently attacking two New York City police officers in the heart of its tourist industry, Times Square, in late January.

And in early March, a man who came to the U.S. illegally was accused of killing a Washington State Patrol Trooper when he crashed into him on an interstate highway, according to Fox 13.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics