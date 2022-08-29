One of nation's most vulnerable Democrats cozies up to Biden for Pennsylvania rally

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania House Democrat Matt Cartwright, who is seeking re-election in one of the seats most likely to flip to Republicans this fall, is cozying up to President Biden ahead of his Tuesday trip to the battleground state.

Cartwright will appear with Biden Tuesday, Axios reported. His decision to join Biden at the event in his district could show Democrats seeking re-election warming to Biden following series of political wins for the president and a slow improvement of economic numbers.

Fox News Digital's reached out to Cartwright asking for a response to Biden calling MAGA Republicans "semi-fascists," and if he would ask for or accept an endorsement from the president for his campaign in the district former President Trump won twice, but received no response.

Biden received a slight boost in his national job approval rating and praise from the Democratic Party in recent weeks for signing several major bills into law.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cartwright in June, asking if he was seeking an endorsement from President Biden, but received no response.

Following Biden's approval, Rep. Dean Phillips recently said that he does not think that Biden should seek reelection, but instead hopes for a "new generation of leadership." Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., agreed with Phillips in the need for new candidates "up and down the ballot."

Another Democrat who appeared to recently separate herself from Biden was Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, after releasing a campaign ad that said, "Marcy Kaptur: She doesn't work for Joe Biden, she works for you," just weeks after embracing the President when he visited her state.

Biden is expected to be in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Tuesday afternoon as part of his recent effort to attract more Democratic voters in the remaining months before the 2022 midterm elections. The president was originally scheduled to visit the state in July, but the trip was rescheduled after he tested positive for COVID-19.

"What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of extreme MAGA philosophy," Biden said during a rally held by the Democratic National Committee in Maryland Thursday, "It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism."

Cartwright is running re-election in a district that was won byTrump in 2016 and the 2020 presidential election by 4 percentage points.

Trump is also expected to speak in Pennsylvania later this week, joined by Cartwright's Republican opponent Jim Bognet and GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.