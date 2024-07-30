House Speaker Johnson slams White House's silence on Olympics opening ceremony controversy: 'An endorsement’

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., slammed the White House Tuesday for failing to address the controversial Olympics opening ceremony skit that appeared to showcase drag queens reenacting the Last Supper with Jesus and his disciples.

"The White House has had every opportunity to condemn the Olympics’ shameful mockery of the Last Supper, but they refuse to do it," Johnson wrote in a post on X. "Their silence should be taken as an endorsement. The more than 200 million Christians in America should take note."

During Tuesday's White House briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to answer questions about President Biden's take on the performance.

"I don't have anything. I appreciate the question, I just don't have anything to share," Jean-Pierre said while shrugging and smiling.

When reporters said Christians were offended by the opening act, Jean-Pierre giggled and continued to dodge answering what Biden's stance was on the performance.

"I just answered your question. I don't have anything else to add," Jean-Pierre said through chuckles.

Biden, who has often spoken about his Catholic faith, has yet to comment on the event.

First lady Jill Biden praised the opening ceremony as "spectacular" in remarks from Paris but did not specifically comment on the drag queen skit.

When asked about the opening ceremony and backlash from the religious community, neither Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris' offices responded to Fox News Digital.

Other Christian U.S. leaders called the scene "insulting" and part of a "war on our faith."

Johnson spoke out right after the performance and called it an attack on Christian values.

"Last night’s mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games," Johnson previously said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today. But we know that truth and virtue will always prevail."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also called out the performance, echoing Johnson's comments.

"The mockery of Christians during the Olympics opening ceremony is a symbol of cultural decline," DeSantis wrote.

