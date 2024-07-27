Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Jillian Michaels blasts Olympics opening ceremony for ‘hypocrisy’ following Last Supper ‘mockery’

Thomas Jolly, the artistic director, is also tasked with the Olympics closing ceremony

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Fitness guru Jillian Michaels slammed the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics for what she called a "mockery" of "The Last Supper." 

Michaels addressed the LGBTQ+ community on social media for the "hypocrisy" and "lack of understanding" that she says she saw in the parody of "The Last Supper," which featured several drag queen performers. 

The Eiffel Tower

The Eiffel Tower is lit up during the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024, in Paris, France.  (Kevin Voigt/GettyImages)

"Dear fellow gays… We demand tolerance and respect but then make a mockery of something sacred for over 2 billion Christians," Michaels wrote in a post on X. 

"This type of hypocrisy and lack of understanding is a bad look. We get outraged when the extreme right bashes us, but then we do this s---. What kind of reaction do you think they will have towards the LGBTQ+ community after this. This is NOT how we break down barriers, it's how you build them." 

Michaels joined the massive outrage that followed the performance on Friday night. Several drag queens and other performers were seen mocking the scene famously painted by Leonardo da Vinci, which depicts Jesus and his apostles sharing a final meal before the crucifixion. 

Jillian Michaels speaks

Jillian Michaels called out the "hypocrisy" and "lack of understanding" of the performance.  (Jenny Anderson/WireImage)

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who went viral back in May for sharing his faith-based views during a commencement speech at a Catholic college in Kansas, also slammed the performance on social media, calling it "crazy." 

He also quoted scripture from the Bible that read, "Be not deceived, God is not mocked." 

Harrison Butker warms up

Harrison Butker, #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs, warms up prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV. ( Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The artistic director of the opening ceremony, Thomas Jolly, will also be the director of the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games, as well as both closing ceremonies. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.