Olympics opening ceremony sparks outrage with drag queens parodying Last Supper: 'Gone completely woke'

The 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in Paris has sparked international outrage with drag-queen themed imagery of religious and historical figures.

In between listing all the countries participating in the Olympic Games, there have been several performances riffing on France's history and culture, such as a headless Marie Antoinette, the last queen prior to being executed amid French Revolution, singing with her severed head in her hands sporting drag-style makeup. This was part of numerous drag queens that appeared to be a recurring theme throughout the ceremonies. Three drag queens were among the 10,000 torchbearers who relayed the Olympic flame as it started in Greece, passed through French territories and made its way to Paris.

One new display on Friday showed what appear to be numerous performers, including drag queens and a large woman in an aureole halo crown, parodying "The Last Supper," a universally recognizable painting by renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci of Christ and his apostles.

Many internationally known political figures, particularly from American politics, condemned the display as a sign of the cultural rot in Western Civilization.

"Men in wigs front & center at the Olympic Games," OutKick's Riley Gaines wrote in a social media post. "No one ever tell me this group is ‘oppressed’ or ‘marginalized’ again."

Tesla founder Elon Musk who bought the X platform criticized the display, saying, "This was extremely disrespectful to Christians."

Harrison Butker, an NFL football player who made headlines with his speech about Catholic faith quoted scripture to condemn the display, writing, "Be not deceived, God is not mocked. For what things a man shall sow, those also shall he reap. For he that soweth in his flesh, of the flesh also shall reap corruption. But he that soweth in the spirit, of the spirit shall reap life everlasting.’ Galatians 6:7-8."

Ex-transgender influencer Oli London described the scene, "Olympics openly mocks Jesus’ Last Supper as drag queens dressed as women play the role of disciples while a plus size woman appears in the middle symbolising Jesus wearing a giant crown."

"The Olympics has basically turned into one long drag show," anti-woke cultural commentator Libs of TikTok wrote. "The Olympics has gone completely woke."

"What the hell is going on at the Olympics?" video journalist Nick Sortor wrote. "No wonder nobody bothers watching anymore."

"The transnational Left have contempt for Western civilization," Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton wrote.

"This is crazy. Opening your event by replacing Jesus and the disciples at the The Last Supper with men in drag," radio host Clint Russell said. "There are 2.4 billion Christians on earth and apparently the Olympics wanted to declare loudly to all of them, right out of the gate NOT WELCOME."

Canadian conservative commentator Harrison Faulkner asked, "Wtf is going on at the Olympics opening ceremony?"

Juanita Broaddrick, the former nursing administrator who accused former President Bill Clinton of raping her, responded to the display at the Olympics, "Paris had fallen before the Olympics. This is just a continuation of it."

Finance and culture commentator Wall Street Silver argued this represents the worst aspects of modern France.

"At least China showed the best of their country during their Olympics," he noted. "France seems determined to show the weakest and worst parts of their country during their Olympics."

Army veteran and radio host Bob Lonsberry wrote "Some of this might explain why so many people left Europe to settle in the United States."

Conservative French politician and European parliament member Marion Maréchal, who has spoken at CPAC in the United States, warned international viewers that this polarizing display does not represent French people like herself.

"To all the Christians of the world who are watching the #Paris2024 ceremony and felt insulted by this drag queen parody of the Last Supper, know that it is not France that is speaking but a left-wing minority ready for any provocation. #notinmyname," she wrote.