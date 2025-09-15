House Republicans honor Charlie Kirk while Dem leaders skip Capitol prayer vigil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Mike Johnson led a prayer vigil for Charlie Kirk inside the Capitol's Statuary Hall on Monday evening that was open to members of both parties. While scores of Republicans and the party's top three senior leaders from the House were present at the vigil, their Democratic counterparts were not seen in attendance by Fox News Digital.

Reps. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., Don Davis, D-N.C., John Larson, D-Conn., Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., and Chris Pappas, D-N.H., were among those Democrats spotted.

"Scripture reminds us that we should not be overcome by evil, but we should overcome evil with good. That is the legacy of Charlie Kirk," Johnson told those gathered at the vigil. "I think the best way to honor the memory of Charlie Kirk is to live as he lived."

Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Majority Whip Tom Emmer and Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain also offered words of tribute at the vigil.

"The assassination of Charlie Kirk wasn't just an attack on one individual, it was an attack on the traditional values that make our country this great country," Emmer said. "Great values of free speech, civil discourse, public debate, the ability to think independently and voice your opinions, exchange ideas, and even disagree with one another, but to do so without fear of physical retribution."

Emmer added, "The fact that he got killed for it, and many Americans consequently celebrated his murder, begs the question: how do we get so far away from the values our nation was built upon? More importantly, how do we get back?"

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have roundly condemned the trend of political violence following Kirk's assassination. But, despite the condemnation and expressions of sorrow from both sides of the political aisle, there have still been some contentious moments on the Hill following Kirk's death.

On the day of Kirk's passing, a moment of silence for the slain activist inside the House Chamber devolved into chaos after Republican South Carolina Rep. Lauren Boebert requested a spoken prayer be said in addition to a silent prayer, which was met with protest from Democrats. Some reportedly began shouting about how Republicans had ignored a school shooting that happened the same day as Kirk's, according to media reports. Meanwhile, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., stood up and began shouting back, saying, "You all caused this."

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is facing efforts by Republicans to strip her of her committee assignments and seats after she disparaged Kirk's legacy shortly after his assassination.

After Kirk's murder, she told the progressive news outlet Zeteo that Kirk previously "downplayed slavery and what Black people have gone through in this country by saying Juneteenth shouldn't exist."

"There are a lot of people who are out there talking about him just wanting to have a civil debate," Omar said. "There is nothing more effed up, you know, like, than to completely pretend that, you know, his words and actions have not been recorded and in existence for the last decade or so."