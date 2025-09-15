Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Ilhan Omar's committee assignments under threat after 'disparaging Charlie Kirk's legacy'

Rep. Buddy Carter, who is leading the resolution against Omar, says the 'radical left has normalized meeting free speech with violence'

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Ilhan Omar faces harsh backlash in aftermath of Kirk assassination Video

Ilhan Omar faces harsh backlash in aftermath of Kirk assassination

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the details from Capitol Hill on 'Varney & Co.'

FIRST ON FOX: A House Republican is demanding that Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., be stripped of her committee assignments, accusing her of making disparaging comments toward Charlie Kirk after his assassination last week.

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is introducing a resolution on Monday to remove Omar from her two current committees: the House Budget Committee and the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

She is the top Democrat on the latter panel's Subcommittee on Workforce Protections.

It's part of the continued fallout from Kirk's killing in Utah during a college speaking event.

GOP GOVERNOR NOMINEE PUSHES REDISTRICTING TO OUST STATE'S LONE HOUSE DEM

Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks

Rep. Ilhan Omar, with Rep. Rashida Tlaib at her side, speaks at a press conference in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Aug. 19, 2025. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Republicans have responded forcefully to Democrats who they view as taking Kirk's death lightly or dismissing it as a product of his conservative activism.

Omar, in particular, has faced backlash from the right over an interview with progressive news outlet Zeteo, where she criticized Kirk's past commentary and Republicans' reaction to the shooting. She accused Republicans of taking her words out of context, however, and she called Kirk's death "mortifying."

She told the outlet days after Kirk's assassination that he previously "downplayed slavery and what Black people have gone through in this country by saying Juneteenth shouldn't exist."

"There are a lot of people who are out there talking about him just wanting to have a civil debate," the "Squad" member said. "There is nothing more effed up, you know, like, than to completely pretend that, you know, his words and actions have not been recorded and in existence for the last decade or so."

Charlie Kirk looks into the crowd at a Utah event.

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking as part of his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune;Getty Images)

She criticized Republican figures who have been going after Democrats for their rhetoric, adding, "These people are full of s---. And it's important for us to call them out while we feel anger and sadness, and have, you know, empathy, which Charlie said, 'No, it shouldn't exist,' because that's a newly created word or something."

"Like, I have empathy for his kids and his wife and what they're going through," Omar continued.

SCRUTINY INTENSIFIES OVER SECURITY LAPSES SURROUNDING THE CHARLIE KIRK SHOOTING

She later posted on X amid the backlash, "While I disagreed with Charlie Kirk vehemently about his rhetoric, my heart breaks for his wife and children. I don’t wish violence on anyone. My faith teaches me the power of peace, empathy, and compassion. Right-wing accounts trying to spin a false story when I condemned his murder multiple times is fitting for their agenda to villainize the left to hide from the fact that Donald Trump gins up hate on a daily basis."

Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., speaks to supporters of President Donald Trump at an event hosted by Vice President JD Vance on Aug. 21, 2025, in Peachtree City, Georgia. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Carter told Fox News Digital, however, "Disparaging Charlie Kirk’s legacy, a God-fearing, honorable man, for boldly sharing his conservative beliefs is disgusting. The radical left has normalized meeting free speech with violence, and it must stop."

"No one who justifies the assassination of someone with different political views than them deserves to sit on a committee, and Ilhan Omar openly used language that incites violence toward her political opponents. Committees are for serious lawmakers, not hate-spewing politicians," he said.

Carter, who is currently running for U.S. Senate, sits on the House Budget Committee alongside Omar.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Minnesota progressive's office for comment but did not hear back by press time.

