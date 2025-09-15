Hundreds mourn Charlie Kirk at Kennedy Center memorial: 'Honor his unmatched legacy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hundreds of mourners attended a memorial service and prayer vigil for Charlie Kirk at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Sunday night to honor the political activist’s legacy after an assassin’s bullet took his life last week.

Lines of people, many of whom were wearing black or shirts and pins with the word "freedom," were seen waiting to enter. Inside, young children were seen running up and down the aisles as their parents sang praise and worship songs at the faith-filled memorial, where top Republican leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, delivered remarks.

"It's been a mixture of unspeakable sadness and grief and anger and even fear," Johnson said. "It's as if a dark shadow was cast over our country."

Johnson added that he believes Kirk "would never want us to be overcome by despair, he would want exactly the opposite."

VIGIL FOR CHARLIE KIRK HELD IN ALLEGED GUNMAN'S UTAH HOMETOWN DRAWS HUNDREDS OF MOURNERS

"And we'd do well to be reminded that the best way to honor his memory and to honor his unmatched legacy is to live as Charlie did," the Louisiana Republican said.

Other members of the Trump administration who spoke at the service included White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Gabbard reflected on how even though the 31-year-old's life was cut short, "his impact here and around the world is profound, and it is a beautiful thing to see it playing out now."

"Ultimately, for every one of us, the time that we have in this world is temporary," said Gabbard. "Our time will come sooner or later."

"And so the critical question that we have for ourselves is whatever time we have, what are we doing with it? How are we making the most of every day that we have?"

CHARLIE KIRK'S FRIEND URGES MOURNERS TO 'GO BACK TO CHURCH' FOLLOWING ACTIVIST'S KILLING

Leavitt recalled Kirk’s sincerity and encouragement and echoed his belief that the greatest legacy is "family."

"He encouraged young people to get married and to have children. It is our most important mission on this earth," she said.

Kennedy said he and Kirk became "spiritual brothers" after meeting during a podcast interview in 2021 before sharing a personal anecdote about dealing with grief and loss in his family.

"When my brother David died, I had a conversation with my mother who had been through more than her share of loss and tragedy," Kennedy said. "And I said, I asked her ... does the hole they leave in you when they die, does it ever get any smaller?"

"And she said, no, it never gets any smaller. But our job is to build ourselves bigger around the hole," he added.

Fox News Digital’s Andrea Margolis and Emma Bussey contributed to this report.