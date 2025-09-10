Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

WATCH: Dems and Republicans clash on House floor following moment of silence for Charlie Kirk

Republicans and Democrats jeered at each other after lawmaker requested prayer be said 'out loud' for slain conservative Charlie Kirk

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
WATCH: House floor devolves into shouting match amid moment of prayer for Charlie Kirk Video

WATCH: House floor devolves into shouting match amid moment of prayer for Charlie Kirk

A moment of silence for slain conservative Charlie Kirk spiraled into chaos on the House floor after Rep. Lauren Boebert requested lawmakers join in prayer.

A moment of silence for Charlie Kirk on the House floor Wednesday devolved into a shouting match after a Republican representative demanded a prayer be said out loud for the conservative who was shot earlier in the day. 

As lawmakers stood silently in a mostly filled House of Representatives chamber during a moment of silence for the conservative who was shot and killed at Utah Valley University during an on-campus event Wednesday, Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert demanded a spoken prayer.

"Please rise for a moment of prayer for Charlie Kirk and his family," House Speaker Mike Johnson said. Lawmakers obliged for several seconds, before returning to regular order. However, once that started to happen, Boebert spoke up.

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION SPARKS BIPARTISAN UPROAR OVER POLITICAL VIOLENCE AS UTAH MANHUNT UNDERWAY

Rep. Lauren Boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks with reporters as she leaves the U.S. Capitol for the weekend on May 17, 2024, in Washington, D.C. ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"Silent prayers get silent results," Boebert said. She could also be heard asking for a prayer to be said "out loud."

The Colorado Republican's comments resulted in shouts from Democrats. Some reportedly began shouting back about how Republicans had ignored a school shooting that happened Wednesday as well, according to the New York Times.

Meanwhile, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., stood up and began shouting back. "You all caused this," she said.

CHARLIE KIRK KILLED WHILE LAUNCHING TURNING POINT USA CAMPUS TOUR

House of Representatives after moment of silence for Charlie Kirk

Lawmakers turn and look to see where the commotion is coming from after Rep. Lauren Boebert began requesting a prayer be said out loud following a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk.  (U.S. House of Representatives)

Speaker Johnson attempted to quell the crowd multiple times, banging his gavel and asking for order. Eventually, he said: "We will join for prayer right after this, OK?"

Kirk was shot in the neck while speaking to a sizable crowd at Utah Value University, located in Orem, Utah, from underneath a tent in the middle of the school's outdoor quad. Kirk was transported to a local hospital, but was later pronounced dead. He was at the university for an event as part of Turning Point USA's "American Comeback Tour" that launched this spring.

Charlie Kirk in a t-shirt with arms folded

Charlie Kirk was murdered on Sept. 10, 2025, at Utah Value University. (Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA)

Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA, established in 2012. The political nonprofit built its name by engaging youth people on university campuses about politics. Kirk frequently went around the country to campuses to speak at events. 

