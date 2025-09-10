WATCH: Dems and Republicans clash on House floor following moment of silence for Charlie Kirk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A moment of silence for Charlie Kirk on the House floor Wednesday devolved into a shouting match after a Republican representative demanded a prayer be said out loud for the conservative who was shot earlier in the day.

As lawmakers stood silently in a mostly filled House of Representatives chamber during a moment of silence for the conservative who was shot and killed at Utah Valley University during an on-campus event Wednesday, Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert demanded a spoken prayer.

"Please rise for a moment of prayer for Charlie Kirk and his family," House Speaker Mike Johnson said. Lawmakers obliged for several seconds, before returning to regular order. However, once that started to happen, Boebert spoke up.

"Silent prayers get silent results," Boebert said. She could also be heard asking for a prayer to be said "out loud."

The Colorado Republican's comments resulted in shouts from Democrats. Some reportedly began shouting back about how Republicans had ignored a school shooting that happened Wednesday as well, according to the New York Times.

Meanwhile, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., stood up and began shouting back. "You all caused this," she said.

Speaker Johnson attempted to quell the crowd multiple times, banging his gavel and asking for order. Eventually, he said: "We will join for prayer right after this, OK?"

Kirk was shot in the neck while speaking to a sizable crowd at Utah Value University, located in Orem, Utah, from underneath a tent in the middle of the school's outdoor quad. Kirk was transported to a local hospital, but was later pronounced dead. He was at the university for an event as part of Turning Point USA's "American Comeback Tour" that launched this spring.

Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA, established in 2012. The political nonprofit built its name by engaging youth people on university campuses about politics. Kirk frequently went around the country to campuses to speak at events.