House Republican jumps into swing state's open governor's race: 'I know how to clean up the bull'

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, a Wisconsin Republican, has announced a Badger State gubernatorial bid.

"Madison politics may smell like the barn, but I know how to clean up the bull. I will roll up my sleeves and deliver results for every Wisconsinite," he says in a campaign video.

"I will freeze property taxes, protect our farmland from Communist China, and I'll preserve our Wisconsin values, just like my mom does with her pickles," he says in the video.

Tiffany began serving in the U.S. House of Representatives in May 2020 after winning a special election that month to fill the House seat vacated in 2019 by Republican Sean Duffy.

Duffy is currently serving as secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

President Donald Trump won Wisconsin in 2024 and 2016 but lost it in 2020.

The governor's race will be an open contest since current Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, announced earlier this year that he will not run for a third term.

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, who is also vying for the governorship, said in a post on X, "Welcome to the race, @TomTiffanyWI! Looking forward to a Republican primary focused on ideas and winning back the governor’s office."

Manufacturer and former Navy SEAL Bill Berrien, another gubernatorial hopeful, declared in a post, "After years of bureaucratic leadership in Madison, the last thing we need is another career politician at the helm. Instead, we need builders who will create prosperity for all through work, revitalize the manufacturing infrastructure that lies dormant in our state, and jumpstart our economy. As the only builder in this race, I’m the strongest general election candidate Democrats will face — and they know it!"