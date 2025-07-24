Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin

Swing state Dem gov bows out of 2026 race, insists he'd win if he ran: 'No question'

Gov Tony Evers: 'Would I win if I ran a sixth time? Of course, no question about that'

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Two-term Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that he will not be running for a third term, choosing to close out five decades in public service. 

Evers shared a video message on social media with the announcement. He said there was "no question" he'd win if he ran again, but Evers said he owed it to his family to step down so that he can focus more on them. 

"I began my run for governor as a proud Plymouth progressive and that's still who I am today. I'm a science teacher at heart who ended up running for office and winning five straight statewide elections," Evers said in his video announcement, titled "A love letter from me to Kathy and my family – and to you, Wisconsin." 

FORMER NAVY SEAL AND 'POLITICAL OUTSIDER' ANNOUNCES GOP CAMPAIGN FOR WISCONSIN GOVERNOR

Evers closeup shot

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers gives the annual State of the State address, Jan. 22, 2025, at the state Capitol in Madison. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

 "Would I win if I ran a sixth time? Of course, no question about that. But whether I'd win or not has never been part of my calculus about running again," Evers continued in his video announcement. 

During the video, Evers also thanked his wife and family for supporting him through his five decades of public service, adding that he "owe[s]" it to them to spend time focusing on "all the things we enjoy and love doing together."

"Here's the truth Wisconsin: the only thing I love more than being your governor, is being a husband, a dad, and a grandpa," Evers said.

WISCONSIN DEMOCRATIC GOVERNOR PROPOSES REPLACING ‘MOTHER’ WITH ‘INSEMINATED PERSON’ IN STATE LAW

Wisconsin state capitol

The Wisconsin state Capitol, in Madison on April 1, 2025. (Fox News - Paul Steinhauser)

In response to Evers' announcement, Democratic Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin called the move a "well-deserved retirement."

"The governor's commitment to every kid's education, our teachers, and public schools will undoubtedly shape our future for the better," Baldwin wrote in a formal response to Evers' announcement. 

Baldwin praised Evers' response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and added that the governor has "faced tough headwinds to progress."

evers with Kamala Harris and Sen. tammy baldwin

Vice President Kamala Harris gathers for a picture with Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on July 23, 2024, in Wisconsin. (Kevin Mohatt/AFP via Getty Images)

Evers, however, was criticized for his response to the pandemic at the time by Republicans after he repeatedly tried to implement statewide mask and stay-at-home orders. Ultimately, the state Supreme Court struck down his orders, citing overreach of the governor's executive authority. 

Evers did not elude to any potential next steps in his video announcement shared online Thursday, aside from being with his family.

