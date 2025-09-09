Milwaukee County executive mounts Wisconsin gubernatorial bid, accusing Trump of 'chaos and cruelty'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley launched a Wisconsin gubernatorial bid, taking a jab at President Donald Trump in a campaign video.

He asserted in the video that "Donald Trump's chaos and cruelty means that the Wisconsin that we cherish will perish, unless we unite and fight back."

Crowley's campaign site describes him as a "proud Democrat" and claims that "Republicans aren’t just attacking the programs we all rely on — they’re trying to make us give up on the values that unite Wisconsin: community, fairness, and looking out for one another."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Republican National Committee national press secretary Kiersten Pels said, "Under David Crowley, Milwaukee has faced one of the highest homicide rates in the country, severe police staffing shortages, and a failing school district plagued by a financial crisis. It’s no wonder that Milwaukee County residents are fleeing. Now Crowley wants to take that same record statewide.

"Wisconsinites deserve better than the failed policies Crowley has inflicted on Milwaukee," she added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Crowley's campaign to request a comment from the candidate but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Current Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, announced earlier this year that he will not seek a third term.

The state's lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez, is also running to succeed Evers.

On the other side of the political aisle, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and former Navy SEAL Bill Berrien are also vying for the job.