House Homeland Security chair rips ‘weak’ Biden for hiding Chinese spy balloon, emboldening adversaries

EXCLUSIVE: House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green on Friday criticized the Biden administration for failing to keep Congress informed about the discovery of a Chinese spy balloon floating above the U.S., and said his committee should have been notified by the administration instead of the media.

"The Committee on Homeland Security of the U.S. Congress — a co-equal branch of government — should not be finding out about a CCP spy balloon over Montana in the news," Green told Fox News Digital exclusively.

Green said the Biden's weakness toward China and other countries is only emboldening U.S. adversaries, and said the committee "cannot stand by" the Chinese Communist Party attempts to overtake the U.S.

"The Biden administration owes us, and the American people, answers — now! Our adversaries around the world see a weak president in Joe Biden and are testing their boundaries. Time and time again, the President has failed in countering, curbing, and competing with Beijing," Green told Fox News Digital.

"We cannot stand by as the CCP continues to exercise threats of intimidation in an unbridled attempt to overtake the U.S.," Green continued, promising action by the committee.

The People's Republic of China confirmed Friday that the balloon floating over the northern United States is Chinese.

China claimed that the airship is a civilian research craft that was blown far off course by prevailing winds, and that it regrets the incident.

"The airship is from China. It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed Friday. "Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course."