GOP pressures Blinken to stand up to China’s Xi after spy balloon discovered: ‘You must raise this’

Top lawmakers on the House Foreign Affairs Committee are demanding that Secretary of State Antony Blinken confront Chinese President Xi Jinping during their upcoming meeting in China about the Chinese spy balloon that was discovered flying in U.S. airspace over Montana.

Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., the incoming chair of the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific, tweeted Thursday that the existence of the balloon in U.S. airspace is "unacceptable."

"Sec. Blinken, you must raise this during your visit to China this weekend. I look forward to a full briefing on the [House Foreign Affairs Committee]," she stated.

Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul, R-Texas, called the balloon an example of China's "growing military aggression."

"This is a brazen violation of U.S. airspace and Americans’ privacy – and yet another example of China’s growing military aggression," McCaul said in a statement.

"With Sec. Blinken traveling to Asia this week, it’s imperative he tells Chairman Xi and his government that their military adventurism will no longer be tolerated," McCaul continued.

White House National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby confirmed that Blinken would discuss the Russia-Ukraine war with Chinese officials and participate in a meeting with President Xi during a trip to China Feb. 5 and 6.

The State Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's inquiry Friday on whether Blinken still plans to travel to China and meet with President Xi or whether the spy balloon would be brought up as a topic of discussion.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., went farther, saying "Secretary Blinken should cancel his trip to China."

"And President Biden must answer why he has not secured U.S. airspace," he continued.

China has announced that its government is looking into reports that a suspected Chinese spy balloon was discovered flying in U.S. airspace over Montana.

"China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international laws, and China has no intention to violate the territory and airspace of any sovereign countries," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning during a daily briefing on Friday.