Published

China confirms balloon is theirs, as spokesperson claims it is civilian research airship

Chinese Foreign Ministry claims balloon was not intended to enter US airspace

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Suspected spy balloon floats over Montana

Suspected spy balloon floats over Montana

Suspected Chinese spy balloon floats over Montana. China says it is investigating the reports.

The People's Republic of China confirmed Friday that the balloon craft floating over the northern United States is Chinese.

China claimed that the airship is a civilian research craft that was blown far off course by prevailing winds, and that it regrets the incident.

CANADIAN GOVERNMENT ALSO MONITORING SUSPECTED CHINESE SPY BALLOON, SAYS 'CANADIANS ARE SAFE'

A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)

"The airship is from China. It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed Friday. "Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course."

Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a briefing on Thursday afternoon that the U.S. government has detected a high-altitude surveillance balloon over the continental U.S.

CHINA LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO SUSPECTED SPY BALLOON FLYING OVER US, MINISTRY SAYS

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 16, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 16, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

"The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now," Ryder said Thursday. "The U.S. government to include Norad, continues to track and monitor it closely. The balloon is currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground. 

He continued, "Instances of this kind of balloon activity have been observed previously over the past several years. Once the balloon was detected, the U.S. government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information."

US, PHILIPPINES ANNOUNCE NEW AGREEMENT TO RAMP UP MILITARY PRESENCE AMID CHINA-TAIWAN TENSIONS

Map shows approximate path of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Map shows approximate path of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Fox News)

The statement continued, "The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure. The Chinese side will continue communicating with the US side and properly handle this unexpected situation caused by force majeure."

A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, Feb. 1, 2023, in this picture obtained from social media.

A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, Feb. 1, 2023, in this picture obtained from social media. (Chase Doak/via REUTERS)

A well-placed senior U.S. official told Fox News that the government has been tracking the balloon for "some time" and said it entered U.S. airspace a "couple of days ago."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com