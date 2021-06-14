House GOP reelection posts third straight record fundraising month

FIRST ON FOX: Aiming to win back the House of Representatives majority in the 2022 midterms, the House Republican reelection arm says it brought in a record fundraising haul last month.

According to figures from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) that were shared first with Fox News on Tuesday, the committee raised over $14 million in May as it builds resources toward next year’s elections.

HOUSE GOP RE-ELECTION CHAIR SPOTLIGHTS SURGE IN 2022 REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

The NRCC highlights that May was its third straight record-breaking fundraising month. But the impressive $14 million haul included a transfer of $5 million from the Republican National Committee.

And the NRCC says it ended May with more than $42.1 million cash on hand – more than double the amount it had in its coffers at this point in the last election cycle – and zero debt.

"Americans are ready to do whatever is necessary to stop Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats’ socialist agenda. May’s record-breaking fundraising numbers are just the latest indication that House Republicans are primed to retake the majority," NRCC Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota spotlighted in a statement to Fox News.

HOUSE DEMS 2020 AUTOPSY BLAMES BAD POLLING, GOP ATTACKS FOR ELECTION SETBACKS

The rival Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the House Democrats' reelection arm, has yet to report its May fundraising figures. But the DCCC edged out the NRCC in April fundraising – $12.2 million to $11.2 million – and reported having $32 million cash on hand with no debt at the beginning of May.

The GOP controlled the House for eight years before losing the majority in the chamber in the 2018 midterms amid a wave by House Democrats. But while Republicans lost the White House and their Senate majority in the 2020 contests, in the battle for the House they defied expectations and took a big bite out of the Democrats' majority in November’s elections and only need a net gain of five seats in 2022 to regain control of the chamber.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

House Republicans have history on their side as they aim to regain the chamber. The party that controls the White House, which is currently the Democrats, on average loses roughly 25 House seats in the midterm elections. And the once-in-a-decade redistricting process – pegged to the 2020 census – is expected to generally favor Republicans over Democrats.