Hochul remains 'confident' in state's vetting process after ex-aide accused of working for CCP

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul publicly addresses Linda Sun's charges

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul discusses former aide Linda Sun who is accused of working for CCP Video

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul discusses former aide Linda Sun who is accused of working for CCP

Former aide to New York Gov Kathy Hochul, Linda Sun, is accused of buying $6M worth of property in New York, Hawaii with Chinese Communist Party money. (FNC)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she remains "confident" in the state's employee vetting program after her former aide was recently arrested and accused of acting on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.

Hochul addressed reporters Wednesday, a day after Linda Sun, 40, and her husband, Chris Hu, 41, were arrested. Sun was charged with violating and conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act, visa fraud, alien smuggling and money laundering conspiracy.

Sun had touted "equity" policies in her position, a newly-resurfaced video from 2021 shows. The resurfaced video, which was a "Women in Government Leadership Webinar" presented by the New York chapter of the nonprofit Tzu Chi Foundation, was recorded on Dec. 16, 2021. At the time, Sun served as deputy chief of staff to Hochul.

Sun, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in China, served under Hochul's predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, as well. 

"We have very high levels of background checks," Hochul said during a press conference on Wednesday. "They take an enormous amount of time. They will go back to basically people's kindergarten activities. So, we have, I feel confident in our vetting process right now. It is lengthy, it is intensive."

HOCHUL AIDE ACCUSED OF WORKING FOR CCP USED POSITION TO PROMOTE 'EQUITY' POLICIES IN RESURFACED VIDEO

Linda Sun and husband leave court

Former New York Governor Kathy Hochul aide Linda Sun, center, and her husband, Christopher Hu, second from left, leave Brooklyn Federal Court after their arraignment, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Sun and Hu pleaded not guilty during an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Brooklyn and will be released on bond. 

HERE'S WHAT US MUST DO NOW TO DETER CHINA MILITARY THREAT

Hochul and Sun

Linda Sun, a former aide to Gov. Kathy Hochul (left), is charged with violating and conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act. A photo of her (right) taken from the indictment document shows her at a 2023 event hosted by the People's Republic of China Consulate in New York.

"As alleged, while appearing to serve the people of New York as Deputy Chief of Staff within the New York State Executive Chamber, the defendant and her husband actually worked to further the interests of the Chinese government and the CCP," United States Attorney Breon Peace said, using the acronym for the Chinese Communist Party. "The illicit scheme enriched the defendant’s family to the tune of millions of dollars."

Sun has been barred from having any contact with the People's Republic of China's consulate and mission.

CHINESE THREAT IS HERE, BUT NOT EVERYONE IN CONGRESS WANTS TO TALK ABOUT IT

Linda Sun closeup from AP

Linda Sun is charged with being an aide to the Chinese government. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Her defense lawyer, Jarrod Schaeffer, said, "We’re looking forward to addressing these charges in court. Our client is understandably upset that these charges have been brought."

Hu is charged with money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and misuse of means of identification.

Linda Sun outside Brooklyn federal court

Attorney Seth DuCharme walks in front of former New York Governor Kathy Hochul aide Linda Sun, center, and her husband, Christopher Hu, left, leave Brooklyn Federal Court after their arraignment, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

"I believe that the Chinese government, with their behavior in doing this and working with Linda Sun is not acceptable," Hochul said while concluding the presser. "And it is a statement by us that we're not tolerating this. And anybody who represented that government needs to move on. That was what we made clear."

Fox News' Andrea Vacchiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

