Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Former aide to Democratic NY governor arrested in federal case

Linda Sun charged with violating Foreign Agents Registration Act, worked on behalf of China

By Anders Hagstrom , David Spunt Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Top Headlines for September 3 Video

Fox News Top Headlines for September 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York police arrested a former aide to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday, weeks after the FBI raided the aide's Long Island home.

Authorities arrested both Linda Sun, 40, and her husband, Chris Hu, 41, in Tuesday's action. Sun is charged with violating and conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act, visa fraud, alien smuggling, and money laundering conspiracy. She is alleged to have acted on behalf of the government of China and the Chinese Communist Party. Huchul fired Sun last year after her office discovered evidence of misconduct.

"This individual was hired by the Executive Chamber more than a decade ago. We terminated her employment in March 2023 after discovering evidence of misconduct, immediately reported her actions to law enforcement, and have assisted law enforcement throughout this process," Hochul's office said in a statement.

Hu was also charged with money laundering conspiracy. The FBI had raided Sun's $3.5 million home in late July, but no arrests were made at the time.

NEW YORK GOV. KATHY HOCHUL CALLS TRUMP SUPPORTERS ‘CLOWNS’ IN HER OWN 'BASKET OF DEPLORABLES' MOMENT

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during the Democratic National Convention

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has distanced herself from a former aide who was arrested on Tuesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Brooklyn District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

While working under Hochul, Sun focused on business development, Asian American affairs, and diversity, equity and inclusion, her LinkedIn profile shows.

NEW YORK DEMOCRATIC GOVERNOR AT ALL-TIME LOW JOB APPROVAL: SIENA POLL

She left her executive chamber role after 15 months and took a job in 2022 with the New York State Department of Labor.

Long Island home of Linda Sun

An aerial view of the Saxony Court home in Manhasset, New York, belonging to Chris Hu and Linda Sun, as seen on July 24, 2024. Sun is the former deputy chief of staff for New York State governor Kathy Hochul. The FBI searched the home on July 23, 2024.  ( J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images)

She left public service last year after allegedly being fired following "evidence of misconduct," a source familiar told The Post. The source said the alleged misconduct was referred to law enforcement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sun's husband operates a liquor store in Queens where at least one bottle of wine positioned near the door retailed for $700, the Post reported. 

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.