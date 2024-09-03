Former aide to Democratic NY governor arrested in federal case

New York police arrested a former aide to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday, weeks after the FBI raided the aide's Long Island home.

Authorities arrested both Linda Sun, 40, and her husband, Chris Hu, 41, in Tuesday's action. Sun is charged with violating and conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act, visa fraud, alien smuggling, and money laundering conspiracy. She is alleged to have acted on behalf of the government of China and the Chinese Communist Party. Huchul fired Sun last year after her office discovered evidence of misconduct.

"This individual was hired by the Executive Chamber more than a decade ago. We terminated her employment in March 2023 after discovering evidence of misconduct, immediately reported her actions to law enforcement, and have assisted law enforcement throughout this process," Hochul's office said in a statement.

Hu was also charged with money laundering conspiracy. The FBI had raided Sun's $3.5 million home in late July, but no arrests were made at the time.

The Brooklyn District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

While working under Hochul, Sun focused on business development, Asian American affairs, and diversity, equity and inclusion, her LinkedIn profile shows.

She left her executive chamber role after 15 months and took a job in 2022 with the New York State Department of Labor.

She left public service last year after allegedly being fired following "evidence of misconduct," a source familiar told The Post. The source said the alleged misconduct was referred to law enforcement .

Sun's husband operates a liquor store in Queens where at least one bottle of wine positioned near the door retailed for $700, the Post reported.