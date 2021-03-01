Expand / Collapse search
Andrew Cuomo
Published

Hillary Clinton says Cuomo's accusers deserve answers

'These stories are difficult to read, and the allegations brought forth raise serious questions,' Clinton said

By Sam Dorman, Tamara Gitt | Fox News
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Monday backed an investigation into allegations New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

"These stories are difficult to read, and the allegations brought forth raise serious questions that the women who have come forward and all New Yorkers deserve answers to," she said in a statement.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 7: (L-R) Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo smile at the end of an event to discuss reproductive rights at Barnard College, January 7, 2019 in New York City. The two Democrats shared the stage to promote the Reproductive Health Act in New York, which Cuomo wants the State Legislature to pass in their first 30 days. Under New York's current law, abortions after 24 weeks are illegal unless its necessary to save the woman's life. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"I’m glad to see that there will be a full, independent, and thorough investigation."

CLINTON, HARRIS, WARREN ALL SILENT ON CUOMO AFTER SECOND WOMAN BRINGS SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS

Clinton's comments came two days after an accusation surfaced from Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old staffer who claimed Cuomo talked about his willingness to have relationships with women in their 20s.

On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that Cuomo's office had sent her a letter allowing her to conduct an independent investigation.

Prior to Bennett's allegation surfacing, Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan published a blog post accusing the governor of unwanted touching and kissing.

Boylan accused the governor of going "out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs," kissing her while they were alone in his office, and suggesting that they "play strip poker" during a plane ride.

Cuomo's office has denied Boylan's harassment claims and said he never made inappropriate advances towards Bennett.

Despite the accusations, Clinton and other prominent Democrats -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Vice President Kamala Harris -- refrained from publicly commenting on the issue.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.

