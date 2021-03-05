Alaska Republican Sen. Sullivan leaves DC amid coronavirus negotiations

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, has departed from Washington D.C. for a funeral, leaving his party with one less vote as the chamber is set to consider a slew of amendments to the coronavirus stimulus package.

According to The Hill, Sullivan spokesperson Nate Adams said the senator departed on a Friday afternoon flight due to the recent passing of his father-in-law.

"Senator Sullivan intended to vote against final passage of the bill and made his opposition clear in a statement on Thursday, after his vote against the motion to proceed with consideration of the bill," Adams reportedly said.

Without Sullivan, Senate Republicans face an even tougher road to holding the line in a potential series of votes on Friday night. The so-called "vote-a-rama" was stalled earlier in the day over an issue surrounding unemployment benefits extension.

It's unclear when a final vote will occur on the massive relief package, but as his spokesperson noted, Sullivan has opposed the measure.

Without Sullivan, Republicans are for now down to 49 votes against the 50 held by Democrats and their Independent allies.