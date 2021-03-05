LIVE UPDATES: Senate's $1.9T COVID bill debate continues ahead of vote-a-rama

The Senate was debating the $1.9 trillion COVID relief proposal, ahead of an expected vote-a-rama to begin midday Friday.

Both Democrats and Republicans are giving speeches on the Senate floor.

Sen. Bernie Sanders. I-Vt., is expected to introduce a proposal to keep $15 minimum wage hike in the legislation.

Fast Facts Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote to launch a debate.



Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., then requested the entire 628-page legislation be read aloud by the Senate clerks, which took over 10 hours.

