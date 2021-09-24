GOP Rep. Buck says it's 'beautiful thing' to see Dems 'at each other's throats' over anti-Semitism issue

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Ken Buck , R-Colo., says that it’s a "beautiful thing" to see the Democrats "at each other’s throats" over the anti- Semitism issue plaguing the party.

Buck hopped on the phone for an exclusive interview with Fox News on Friday, where he shared his thoughts on the Democrats nixing Iron Dome funding from the latest continuing resolution after pressure from progressives.

The Iron Dome funding eventually passed the House after the "Squad" tried to quash it and backlash from both parties forced the Democrats to include the funding.

AOC ROASTED FOR SHEDDING ‘CROCODILE TEARS’ AFTER CRYING OVER ISRAEL IRON DOME HOUSE VOTE

"I think it's a beautiful thing to see the Democrats at each other's throats," Buck said. "And really, it's the anti-Semitic wing of the Democrat Party versus those who want to suppress the anti-Semitism that is inherent in the Democrat Party."

Pointing to the party’s history, Buck blasted the Democrats as "the party of the Ku Klux Klan" and Japanese internment in World War II, as well as "the party that suppressed the efforts for civil rights bills in the 1950s and 60s."

"This is a Democrat Party that's acting very consistent with its history, and, while some in the Democratic Party are more pragmatic, no one can deny the deep anti-Semitism that exists in the Democrat Party," the Colorado Republican said.

Buck also blasted the Democrats’ whipping narrative against Border Patrol agents, saying it is "nonsense to accuse American government employees who are under a great deal of stress as a result of failed policies" of "wrongdoing in this situation."

"I think that they are patriots for doing the job they're doing," Buck said. "They understand the very serious implications for allowing our border to remain open and they're doing their best in this situation, and they should not be criticized no matter whose president is in office."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The congressman also blasted the White House’s decision to bench Border Patrol horses in Del Rio, Texas, saying he does "not believe" that it was the right call to do so.

"I believe that we have to make sure we have every means available, whether it's horses, whether it's gators, whether it's helicopters, whether it's sound or motion detection systems, whatever it is we that can give Border Patrol to ease some of their stress in this situation is appropriate," Buck said.

Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., have been accused of anti-Semitism since they first took office, with Tlaib boisterously opposing the Iron Dome bill funding.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., changed her "no" vote to a "present" vote — abstaining on voting on the bill — and shed tears on the floor, which were slammed as "crocodile tears" by critics.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.