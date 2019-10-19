Rep. Ken Buck is a Republican who represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District. He serves on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
U.S. Representative
Rep. Ken Buck is a Republican who represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District. He serves on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee.