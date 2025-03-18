GOP lawmakers praise Trump call with Putin after Biden 'refused to even pick up the phone'

Republican lawmakers hailed President Donald Trump after a nearly two-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a peace deal in Ukraine, drawing contrasts between his efforts and those of former President Joe Biden.

"I’m encouraged by President Trump’s willingness to engage in diplomacy to negotiate peace between Ukraine and Russia — especially after Biden refused to even pick up the phone to try," Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., said of the call.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee, in reaction to the discussion, wrote, "President Trump got Vladimir Putin to agree that a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine is necessary," and that "Iran cannot be in a position to destroy Israel."

"This is called THE ART OF THE DEAL!" the committee wrote.

Trump spoke with Putin over the phone earlier Tuesday "about the need for peace and a ceasefire in the Ukraine war," according to a readout of the meeting shared by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"This conflict should never have started and should have been ended long ago with sincere and good faith peace efforts. The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace," it continued. "These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East."

Democrats, however, remained skeptical about whether Russia would honor a peace deal.

"Imagine a robber breaking into your home twice—each time blaming you for the break-in. Would you trust them to stop?" Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo. said. "Vladimir Putin has never kept a promise or honored a deal. Any deal must be fair & enforceable."

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said that "from these readouts, it's clear that Russia remains the obstacle to peace in Europe."

"I'm glad to see a halt on infrastructure strikes, but many of Putin's ‘requests’ like a ban on arms or intel sharing make clear what he is after—a neutered Ukraine that cannot defend itself," Coons wrote.

National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes, in a statement shared with Fox News Digital in response to the Democratic lawmakers, said that under Trump, a deal is even closer to being reached.

"Just two weeks ago, both Ukraine and Russia were miles apart on a ceasefire agreement, and we are now closer to a deal thanks to the leadership of President Trump," Hughes said. "The goal remains the same: stop the killing and find a peaceful resolution to this conflict."

Trump, in a Truth Social post following the call, described the meeting as "very good and productive."

"Many elements of a Contract for Peace were discussed, including the fact that thousands of soldiers are being killed, and both President Putin and [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy would like to see it end," Trump wrote in a social media post. "That process is now in full force and effect, and we will, hopefully, for the sake of Humanity, get the job done!"

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden's office for a response to Perry's criticism but did not immediately hear back.