GOP lawmakers call on DOJ to brief Congress on details of Hunter Biden investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: GOP House lawmakers are calling on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation of Hunter Biden and his business dealings, arguing that few details have been disclosed to the public.

"[L]egal questions plaguing Hunter Biden continue to arise and cast doubt on President Joe Biden and his administration," Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., and 14 other lawmakers, wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

They argued that the investigation raised questions that involved potential violations of criminal or civil law by President Biden or other senior administration officials.

Their letter comes amid a probe into Hunter Biden’s income and payments he received while serving on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

The lawmakers said "little detail" of the investigation, headed by Delaware’s U.S. Attorney David Weiss, has been disclosed to the public.

VALERIE BIDEN OWENS: CHINA SCANDAL TRUMP'S ‘WEAK LINK’ TO ATTACK HUNTER

"It is imperative that the Department of Justice brief Congress on the nature of Mr. Weiss’s investigation into Hunter Biden," they said. "Congress has a constitutional obligation to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch and a moral obligation to examine if the President of the United States or any senior official in his administration is ethically compromised or injured."

The GOP lawmakers said Congress needs to be informed of the DOJ’s inquiry into Hunter Biden’s alleged profitable relationships with foreign nationals in China, Serbia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan. They also homed in on Hunter Biden’s alleged sources of income from Ukrainian natural-gas company Burisma, Chinese company CEFC, his laptop containing "potentially compromising material," and his efforts to help White House chief of staff Ron Klain raise $20,000 for the Vice President’s Residence Foundation.

HOUSE OVERSIGHT REPUBLICAN CALLS FOR HUNTER BIDEN TEXT PROBE: ‘I WANT TO KNOW WHO’S ‘POPS’'

Major media outlets like the Washington Post and the New York Times have authenticated the trove of emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop, which was first reported by the New York Post.

The letter was signed by U.S. Reps. Bob Good of Virginia, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Jeff Duncan and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Mary Miller of Illinois, Chip Roy and Michael Cloud of Texas, Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jody Hice of Georgia, Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, Ken Buck of Colorado, Matt Gaetz of Florida, and Vicky Hartzler of Missouri.

The investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings has already presented a political headache for the Biden administration heading into the 2022 midterms.

The White House has stood by the president's assertion in a 2020 debate that his son had not had unethical business dealings with Ukraine or China.

The investigation could also force a delicate decision for the Justice Department, which has sought to assert its independence and has publicly stressed its willingness to let the facts and evidence, not political decisions, guide its investigative and charging decisions.

Hunter Biden confirmed the existence of an investigation into his taxes in December 2020, one month after the presidential election. He said in a statement at the time that he was "confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The breadth of the subpoena highlighted the wide-ranging scope of the investigation into Hunter Biden, though there is no indication that the probe includes any scrutiny of the president himself. Biden has said he did not discuss his son's international business dealings with him and has denied having ever taken money from a foreign country.

Fox News' Adam Sabes and The Associated Press contributed to this report.