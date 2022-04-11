Valerie Biden Owens: China scandal Trump's 'weak link' to attack Hunter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First sister Valerie Biden Owens has made several appearances on mainstream outlets to promote her new memoir release "Growing Up Biden" in recent days, but her rampant defense of President Biden's embattled son Hunter stole the show on a Monday segment of "CBS Mornings."

Sitting opposite host Gayle King, Owens began the segment by discussing her relationship with President Biden as his sister and longtime campaign manager and delved into her role as the only girl in a family of brothers. The conversation then shifted from lighthearted and reminiscent to serious.

"Is Hunter a problem for the family, in your opinion?" King asked.

"No," Owens answered without delay.

"He certainly is under a microscope, and a lot of people are looking at his business dealings," King said. "Was it on the up and up? Was it not on the up and up? Was Joe Biden involved? Was [Joe's brother] Jim Biden involved? What do you want to say about that?"

"The only race I wasn't enthusiastic about Joe getting into was the 2020 presidency because I expected – and was not disappointed – that it would be ugly and mean and that it would be an attack on my brother Joe, personally and professionally," Owens said.

"The former president [Donald Trump] is very intent on bringing my brother down … He thought that the weak link would be to attack my brother's child [Hunter]," she added.

Owens went on to say that Hunter has written about his struggles with drug addiction in "exquisite" detail, calling the struggle his "walk through hell."

"I don't think that there's a family in this country who hasn't tasted or felt what it's like to see someone struggle with addiction," she said.

Before concluding the segment, King clarified that the discussion did not concern addiction, but instead concerned Hunter's eyebrow-raising business dealings.

"Do you think there was any ‘there’ there?" King asked.

"There hasn't been any ‘there’ there since it was first mentioned in 2019," Owens responded.

The intense media controversy stems from recent developments from mainstream outlets, including The New York Times confirming the authenticity of Hunter Biden's laptop and The Washington Post authenticating thousands of his emails.

Suspicions also ramped up following last week's CBS report featuring Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, which shed light on over 150 bank transactions between Hunter and James Biden and foreign sources that were flagged as "suspicious."