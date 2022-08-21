GOP gov. says Biden, Garland should have anticipated American’s response to raid: ‘morons’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu slammed President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland for not having a plan to keep the investigation from being seen as purely political.

"Clearly Biden and Garland, they had no strategy, no anticipation about saying we’re going to take unprecedented action so we better have an unprecedented plan for disclosure. And the fact that we’re weeks in now, they’re not showing any cards, they’re not showing anything, the lack of transparency, it’s infuriating," Sununu said Sunday. "And that is where they have absolutely blown it, and that’s where they’ve lost the trust of the American people because it just looks political."

In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," the Republican Sununu said that for such an unprecedented investigation, the administration should have taken pains to make sure they do not lose the public's trust.

Sununu said he understands not wanting to divulge information during an active investigation, but said, "that should have been thought out before" the search warrant on former President Donald Trump's home was executed.

"If they didn’t anticipate this type of response from the American people, well they’re morons," Sununu said. "They really are. They’re absolute fools. Because you cannot walk into a former president’s home, raid his home like that, and then say well we’ll get back to you later. Not acceptable to the American people."

Former Vice President Mike Pence was in Sununu's state recently, blasting Republicans who have reacted to the raid with calls to defund the FBI. Pence said this message is "just as wrong as calls to defend the police."

Sununu agreed, saying Sunday that Pence is "absolutely right."

"We’re Republicans! We support law enforcement every single time," he said. "But the strategy at the top has been a disaster, and they have to own that."

Sununu also addressed November's midterm elections, which includes the GOP trying to gain a seat in New Hampshire, with Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan up for reelection. While his state is known for having the nation's first presidential primary, the governor stressed the need for Republicans to focus on the present and not look too far ahead.

"If we don’t close the deal in 2022 as Republicans across this country," he said, "2024 ain’t gonna matter."