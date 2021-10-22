GOP congressman ends floor speech with 'Let's go, Brandon'

A Republican congressman ended a floor speech on Thursday by saying, "Let's go, Brandon!" — elevating a clean version of a popular anti- Biden chant.

Rep. Bill Posey, R-Fla., took to the House floor on Thursday and blasted President Biden’s Build Back Better economic agenda as being unable to "pass a straight-face test."

"Based on the false promise that he would unify America, President Biden got into the Oval Office," the congressman said. "And my friends on the other side of the aisle gained a razor-thin majority in the House and Senate."

"But you know, we know, we all know, everybody knows the unification promise was a lie, and your majority is going to be short-lived," he added. "So you must feel compelled to rush through a radical agenda before the midterms."

Posey noted that Americans are "understandably frustrated" and "actually very angry," and that Americans will not "sit back and take it much longer."

Posey concluded by saying that Americans want Democrats "to help put America back where you found it and leave it the hell alone. Let's go, Brandon!"

The phrase "Let's go, Brandon" has become a euphemistic way of saying "F--- Joe Biden." The phrase became a popular meme after a reporter claimed that a NASCAR crowd was chanting driver Brandon Brown's name, rather than denouncing the president.

"Let’s go, Brandon" is now a popular saying among people frustrated with Biden and his agenda.

The meme has become so popular that it recently spawned a chart-topping rap song by Loza Alexander that has already garnered 2.6 million views on YouTube alone.

