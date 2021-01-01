Georgia Sen. Perdue blasts Ossoff over payments by China-backed 'propaganda' company: 'He got caught'

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., has accused his opponent in next week's runoff election, Democrat Jon Ossoff, of lying by failing to disclose his business ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

During an exchange Thursday with Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy, Ossoff described charges that he knowingly failed to disclose compensation from Hong Kong company PCCW Media Limited, which is connected to the Chinese government, as "utter nonsense."

"This question needs to be asked, but is not asked by any of the liberal media that's out there," Perdue told "America's News HQ"

"It's amazing to me that you can have the Eric Swalwell crisis, the Hunter Biden crisis, and ignore the Jon Ossoff crisis," Perdue told "America's News HQ". "This is clearly a pattern of activity from the Chinese Communist Party. They identified Jon Ossoff after his 2017 attempt to run for the U.S. House ...They identified him as an ambitious young politician on the Democratic side that they probably could get influence with.

"So they hired him and he worked for two years for this propaganda company of the Chinese Communist Party ... and he hid it from the people of Georgia during his primary," Perdue continued. "He might not have won that primary, had he fully disclosed that. He got caught. He didn't disclosed it, lied about it and lied about it again.

"And he still didn't answer Peter's question, if you noticed that," the Republican went on. "He never has answered that question."

Perdue, who is quarantining after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus, told Fox News he and his wife have both tested negative.

"We had someone test positive yesterday [Thursday] morning, and according to CDC guidelines and our doctor's recommendations ... we decided to go into quarantine these last few days," he explained. "It's terrible timing, but we are not going to miss a step. We're going to participate in all these events as if I were there."

