Trump Judge Scott McAfee wins Georgia primary

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee, who is the judge in the sweeping racketeering case against former President Donald Trump, won the primary election Tuesday.

McAfee, favored to win, was challenged by civil rights attorney and radio host Robert Patillo in the nonpartisan race.

McAfee has been a judge for just over a year, since Republican Gov. Brian Kemp appointed him to fill an empty seat. He will now serve a full four-year term beginning in January.

McAfee has become one of the most high-profile judges in Georgia since he was assigned last year to preside over the election interference case. With the added advantages of incumbency, strong bipartisan backing from heavy hitters and an impressive fundraising haul, he was the likely favorite to win, the Associated Press reported.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump, won the Democratic primary in her bid for reelection, setting her up to face a Republican challenger in the general election.

Willis beat challenger Christian Wise Smith and is now set to face Republican lawyer Courtney Kramer in November. With her high name recognition, the advantages of incumbency and a hefty fundraising haul, Willis’ victory in the primary was not terribly surprising, the AP said.