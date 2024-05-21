Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta

Trump Judge Scott McAfee wins Georgia primary

Scott McAfee is the judge overseeing former President Trump's case in Georgia

By Brianna Herlihy Fox News
Published
Fulton County DA Fani Willis wont testify in unlawful Georgia Senate investigation Video

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicated she wouldnt cooperate with a Georgia Senate committee investigating her on Tuesday, claiming any such investigation is "unlawful."

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee, who is the judge in the sweeping racketeering case against former President Donald Trump, won the primary election Tuesday. 

McAfee, favored to win, was challenged by civil rights attorney and radio host Robert Patillo in the nonpartisan race.

McAfee has been a judge for just over a year, since Republican Gov. Brian Kemp appointed him to fill an empty seat. He will now serve a full four-year term beginning in January.

McAfee has become one of the most high-profile judges in Georgia since he was assigned last year to preside over the election interference case. With the added advantages of incumbency, strong bipartisan backing from heavy hitters and an impressive fundraising haul, he was the likely favorite to win, the Associated Press reported.

Scott McAfee

Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump, won the Democratic primary in her bid for reelection, setting her up to face a Republican challenger in the general election.

Willis beat challenger Christian Wise Smith and is now set to face Republican lawyer Courtney Kramer in November. With her high name recognition, the advantages of incumbency and a hefty fundraising haul, Willis’ victory in the primary was not terribly surprising, the AP said.

Brianna Herlihy is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

