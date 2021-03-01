Expand / Collapse search
Gavin Newsom is the 'poster child' for not following his own mandates: Mike Huckabee

Huckabee's PAC has donated over $100,000 to recall efforts against the California governor

By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee blasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, calling him the "poster child" for not following his own mandates.

Huckabee, who has made campaign contributions to the recall effort against Newsom, criticized him for implementing mandates and policies for California residents and then not holding himself to that same standard.

"Gavin Newsom frankly is sort of the poster child for the 'Let me tell you what your rules are, but don’t expect me to follow them because I’m better than you,'" Huckabee said on "The Faulkner Focus."

NUNES SAYS NEWSOM RECALL IN CALIFORNIA HAS GOOD CHANCE WHEN 'LEFT STARTS EATING THEIR OWN'

He added that every governor needs to get a "pushback" on their overreach of attempting to limit people’s personal freedoms, which they do not have the legal authority to do.

Huckabee's PAC has given $110,000 to the recall effort against Newsom, who was first elected in 2018.

Newsom was recently spotted indoors at a restaurant in a county where indoor dining is not allowed, but the governor's office has said he did not dine at the restaurant.

Newsom posted a video to his TikTok account with celebrity George Lopez talking about where to look for coronavirus vaccine eligibility, while in a Fresno restaurant.

Mike Huckabee: Role of governors is not to ‘permanently restrict’ civil liberties and freedomsVideo

Last November, Newsom was caught dining at the posh French Laundry in Napa for the birthday of a longtime adviser. Indoor dining was not open to the public in Napa at the time. Newsom garnered widespread backlash for his attendance, which he later called "a mistake."

"I should have stood up and ... drove back to my house ... The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted," he said. "I need to preach and practice, not just preach."

