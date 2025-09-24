Expand / Collapse search
Government Shutdown

Garbage collection, tours to be suspended on Capitol Hill if there’s a government shutdown

Congress prepares as a potential government shutdown looms

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
House to vote on funding plan to avoid government shutdown Video

House to vote on funding plan to avoid government shutdown

Fox News' Chad Pergram reports on the House vote that could cause a government shutdown if not passed, putting an estimated 2.3 million federal employees out of work.

Fox is told that preparations are underway on Capitol Hill for a potential government shutdown next week.

TOP HOUSE DEM FIRES BACK AT TRUMP'S 'UNHINGED' SHUTDOWN REMARKS AMID COLLAPSE OF GOV FUNDING TALKS

Congressional aides and workers will be paid during the shutdown. That’s a change after the lengthy 2018-2019 shutdown. But each congressional office has the right to decide which employees are "essential" and must report to work.

  • Capitol Dome 119th Congress
    Image 1 of 2

    Sunrise light hits the U.S. Capitol dome on Thursday, January 2, 2025, as the 119th Congress is set to begin Friday. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 2

    UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 25: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., addresses the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol after winning the speakership on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)  (Tom Williams/Getty Images)

Members of Congress must be paid, under provisions of the 27th Amendment to the Constitution, prohibiting a change in the rate of compensation for lawmakers.

TOP HOUSE DEM EXPOSES PARTY'S STRATEGY TO BLAME REPUBLICANS FOR LOOMING GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

US Capitol Police and security operations won’t be affected by the shutdown.

However, other "non-essential" activities on Capitol Hill will cease.

US Capitol police investigate a crime scene, and the Capitol

FILE: The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a crime scene next to a beauty shot of the U.S. Capitol.  (Getty Images/Fox News Digital)



Formal Capitol tours will be canceled. The flag operation, where constituents may request an American flag be flown above the Capitol, will be suspended.

Restaurants and barber shops are likely to close. Garbage won’t be collected. Fox is told that it’s unlikely that congressional parking restrictions are enforced.

Fox has learned that Democrats have a meeting with top aides about a potential shutdown at 4 pm ET Friday.

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

