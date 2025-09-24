Garbage collection, tours to be suspended on Capitol Hill if there’s a government shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox is told that preparations are underway on Capitol Hill for a potential government shutdown next week.

TOP HOUSE DEM FIRES BACK AT TRUMP'S 'UNHINGED' SHUTDOWN REMARKS AMID COLLAPSE OF GOV FUNDING TALKS



Congressional aides and workers will be paid during the shutdown. That’s a change after the lengthy 2018-2019 shutdown. But each congressional office has the right to decide which employees are "essential" and must report to work.

Members of Congress must be paid, under provisions of the 27th Amendment to the Constitution, prohibiting a change in the rate of compensation for lawmakers.

TOP HOUSE DEM EXPOSES PARTY'S STRATEGY TO BLAME REPUBLICANS FOR LOOMING GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

US Capitol Police and security operations won’t be affected by the shutdown.

However, other "non-essential" activities on Capitol Hill will cease.





Formal Capitol tours will be canceled. The flag operation, where constituents may request an American flag be flown above the Capitol, will be suspended.

Restaurants and barber shops are likely to close. Garbage won’t be collected. Fox is told that it’s unlikely that congressional parking restrictions are enforced.



Fox has learned that Democrats have a meeting with top aides about a potential shutdown at 4 pm ET Friday.