Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Future uncertain for speaker nominee Scalise in divided Republican caucus

'There's just people that are not on his team,' Rep. Barry Moore said of Scalise

By Elizabeth Elkind , Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
close
Steve Scalise nominated by GOP to be speaker in 'secret ballot' off the floor: Chad Pergram Video

Steve Scalise nominated by GOP to be speaker in 'secret ballot' off the floor: Chad Pergram

FOX News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has more on the House speaker's race in wake of the Israel-Hamas war on 'Special Report.' 

House Republicans are likely to meet behind closed doors on Thursday to try and hash out their differences ahead of a chamber-wide vote to elect the next speaker.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., won a closed-door conference vote on Wednesday afternoon to become the Republican majority’s next candidate for speaker.

But any confidence in a quick House vote to seal the deal dissipated quickly as several GOP lawmakers publicly announced they would not support him in a chamber-wide vote.

"They knew I was with [Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio] in the room, and I thought I might go with Scalise if everybody was gonna get behind Scalise, that was fine, but it's just not that way," said Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., after emerging from a meeting with the hardline-right House Freedom Caucus. "There’s just people that are not on his team."

HOUSE REPUBLICANS CHOOSE SCALISE AS THEIR CANDIDATE FOR SPEAKER AFTER MCCARTHY'S OUSTER

Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks to reporters after a closed-door meeting of House Republicans during which he was nominated as their candidate for Speaker of the House, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Scalise netted 113 Republican votes on Wednesday while Jordan won 99.

Some members said they were frustrated by Scalise allies voting down an earlier measure aimed at raising the threshold to elect a speaker candidate to 217 — a majority of the House.

"I put the amendment forward this morning to say, let's figure this out, because I can count votes. I'm not a whip, but I can count votes," said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who led the amendment that was backed by a significant number of GOP lawmakers.

‘UNMITIGATED S---SHOW’: HOUSE REPUBLICANS FUME OVER SPEAKER VACANCY AMID ISRAEL CRISIS

"I was just making it very clear that if you rush this to the floor, I'm a hard no. So we'll go now have some conversations and go figure out where we're gonna go."

Chip Roy

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said Republicans would need to speak behind closed doors before coalescing around Scalise

"But I did not want this to go to the floor before we're united, and we should have done that this morning," Roy said.

The tension among the fractured GOP caucus was palpable. When leaving a meeting with GOP leaders, Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., the pragmatic leader of the Main Street Caucus, said the discord "does not look good for the House or for the country."

"Frankly, I think it would be easier in a political environment where people understood that governing requires some give and take," Johnson said. " I never get everything I want in any negotiation. There are a lot of people around here who don't understand that, and it makes it hard to govern. It is not a problem unique to the Republican Party, but it is on full display in our party today."

Asked if Republicans need to huddle together in a room to settle their differences, Johnson joked: "I would like to be able to have the power to lock some people in some places, for sure."

Dusty Johnson speaks during hearing

Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., was among the mainstream conservatives frustrated with the holdouts against Scalise (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the current makeup of the House, a GOP speaker candidate can afford to lose only four votes to win the gavel without Democratic support. As of Wednesday evening, at least 11 Republicans have said they will not vote for Scalise. 

It’s likely that Scalise allies will look to hold a vote as soon as viably possible — but it’s not immediately clear how soon that will be.

One Republican lawmaker who spoke with Fox News Digital said "Seems like we are a long ways off" when asked if a vote could be expected Thursday.

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics