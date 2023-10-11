Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

House Republicans choose Scalise as their candidate for speaker after McCarthy's ouster

Contest to replace McCarthy quickly became a two-man race between Scalise and Jordan

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
House GOP votes on top speaker choice Video

FOX News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on House Republicans’ efforts to select a candidate for House speaker.

House Republicans have chosen Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., as their nominee for speaker after huddling behind closed doors for over two hours on Wednesday.

GOP lawmakers voted via secret ballot for who they will put up as speaker in a House floor vote, which will likely come sometime this week.

It comes after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted in a vote by eight members of his own party and all House Democrats last week. That moment marked the first time in history the U.S. House of Representatives voted to remove its own leader.

Jordan and Scalise split image

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, left, and Majority Leader Steve Scalise. (Getty Images)

‘UNMITIGATED S---SHOW’: HOUSE REPUBLICANS FUME OVER SPEAKER VACANCY AMID ISRAEL CRISIS

The contest to replace him quickly became a two-man race between Scalise and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Scalise has been McCarthy’s longtime No. 2, despite a years long rivalry between the two.

Steve Scalise, Jim Jordan

Two Republicans – Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Steve Scalise of Louisiana – both launched bids for House speaker. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Jordan, who is closer to McCarthy, nabbed early support from top conservatives in the GOP conference like House Freedom Caucus Policy Chair Chip Roy, R-Texas. 

Jordan himself is one of the original cofounders of the group.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted in a vote by eight members of his own party and all House Democrats last week. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

