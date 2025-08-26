Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump says 'no choice' but to revive death penalty in DC

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Here's what's happening…

-Pentagon tests first fighter jet tactically controlled by artificial intelligence

-Bolton may be in hot water as FBI investigation expands beyond controversial book

-Walz's Minnesota may be next as ICE detention footprint grows nationwide

Death penalty could return in nation's capital under Trump’s DC crime crackdown

President Donald Trump said he plans to pursue reviving the death penalty in Washington for those convicted of murder amid his crime crackdown in the nation’s capital. 

"If somebody kills somebody in the capital, Washington, D.C., we're going to be seeking the death penalty," Trump told reporters during a Tuesday Cabinet meeting. "And that's a very strong preventative. And everybody that's heard it agrees with it. I don't know if we're ready for it in this country, but we have it. … We have no choice." 

The 1972 Supreme Court decision in Furman v. Georgia determined that the death penalty violated the Eighth Amendment's provision barring cruel and unusual punishment, and the D.C. Council officially rescinded the death penalty in 1981, according to the nonprofit organization the Death Penalty Information Center…READ MORE.
 

Trump with Rubio and Hegseth

President Donald Trump, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, right, speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Aug. 26, 2025. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

White House

LOOSE CANNON PAYBACK: 'Doctor Strangelove with a mustache': Bolton blasted for 'profiteering' off US secrets by White House advisor

John Bolton speaks to the press

John Bolton, national security advisor, speaks to the media at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, May 1, 2018.  (Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

'IT'S A TRAP': 'It's a trap': Trump mocks Chuck Schumer, Dems for stepping on political landmines

HALLWAY APPROVAL: Trump claims liberal governor praised him in private convo, scoffs at 2028 hopes

Trump speaks with National Guard and law enforcement personnel

President Donald Trump speaks with members of law enforcement and National Guard soldiers, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

LAW AND ORDER: Trump's DC crime crackdown busts another alleged Tren de Aragua gang member: 'Make DC Safe Again'

UP IN FLAMES: Flashback: Hillary Clinton once called for flag-burning ban as Trump's order ignites backlash

'GREAT GUY': Trump reacts to Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce engagement in high-profile Cabinet meeting

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after Chiefs Super Bowl win

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

POWER TRIP: 'Some authoritarian s---:' Dems rip Trump's unprecedented firing of Fed governor Lisa Cook

A photo of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell swearing in Lisa Cook

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell swearing in Lisa D. Cook as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in May 2022. (U.S. Federal Reserve photo)

POWER GRAB: Fight over policing DC moves to Congress as parties split on control

QUESTION OF LOYALTY: Rep. Greene raises red flag after Trump indicates US will accept 600,000 Chinese students

Marjorie Taylor Greene during a House hearing

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., attends a House Oversight Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 12, 2025. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Across America 

PRITZKER PROBLEMS: White House accuses Pritzker, Illinois Dems of whining while Chicago crime rages

AGAINST ALL ODDS: Child cancer survivor hailed by Trump sworn in as NYC honorary deputy mayor

Mayor Eric Adams and DJ Daniel

DJ Daniel rubs New York City Mayor Eric Adams' head after being sworn in as the honorary deputy mayor of public safety in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.  (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

MONEY MOVES: Zohran Mamdani's $1M fundraising haul fueled by out-of-state donors, data reveals

DISASTER POLITICS: DHS juggles ‘mass deportation’ push with Helene relief, adds $124M after Biden backlash

helene-damage-north-carolina-getty

Devastation from Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, 2024. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

'JUDICIAL CAPTURE': EPA urged to axe funds for ‘radical’ climate project accuse of training judges, state AGs rally

LOST IN TRANSLATION: Trump admin threatens to cut millions in federal funding from 3 states over trucker English rules

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

