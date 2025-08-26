Child cancer survivor hailed by Trump sworn in as NYC honorary deputy mayor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel was sworn in as honorary deputy mayor for public safety in New York City on Tuesday morning.

The 13-year-old cancer survivor, who was honored by President Donald Trump during his joint address to Congress earlier this year, can add the new title to his extensive law enforcement resume.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my daddy," Daniel said on Tuesday, adding, "My dad's been driving me everywhere. No matter how tired he is, he still gets the job done. And out in Texas, we don't say we get it done, we get 'er done, like my dad says."

Mayor Eric Adams teased the swearing-in ceremony by announcing that Deputy Mayor Kaz Daughtry would be "stepping aside" from his public safety leadership role.

In light of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office announcing four new indictments against Adams' associates last week, Adams' announcement seemed all the more likely.

"I will be stepping down just for a small bit today, and DJ Daniel will be taking my place as the honorary deputy mayor for public safety," Daughtry said Tuesday morning, joking about the "breaking news today."

Adams announced ahead of Daniel's swearing-in that the 13-year-old had set the Guinness Book of World record for being sworn into the most law enforcement agencies across the country at more than 1,350, including a role as the New York City police commissioner earlier this year.

Daniel was catapulted into the national spotlight when he was named an honorary U.S. Secret Service agent during Trump's joint address to Congress earlier this year.

Since then, Daniel has been honored by law enforcement agencies across the country with the support of his father, Theodis, who announced his bid for Texas' 18th Congressional District earlier this month.

"When it comes to choosing people to serve in the critical role, we are looking for courage, commitment and experience. And you see all these stars, the silver, the diamonds. He has the experience that we need. He's battle-tested. He's a battle-tested leader with a strong record of public service, and we are proud to swear him in," Adams said.

The mayor, who said public safety is his administration's top priority, announced that Daniel would visit the Empire State Building and other tourist attractions on Tuesday.

Adams presented Daniel with a "Deputy Mayor DJ" uniform and then handed him a proclamation following the swearing-in ceremony.

"DJ initially had five months to live, and we've beaten that," Theodis Daniel shared with Fox News Digital earlier this month.

Daniel was diagnosed with terminal brain and spinal cancer when he was 6 years old but has continued to defy the odds.

During his congressional address, Trump described Daniel as "a young man who truly loves our police" as he named him an honorary Secret Service agent to a standing ovation from Congress.