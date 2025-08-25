Expand / Collapse search
Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani's $1M fundraising haul fueled by out-of-state donors, data reveals

Campaign Finance Board data reveals more than half of Zohran Mamdani's fundraising came from outside New York

Deirdre Heavey By Deirdre Heavey Fox News
Mamdani struggles with bench press Video

Mamdani struggles with bench press

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, 33, struggled when challenged to bench press at an event in Brooklyn on Saturday. (Lawrence Peterson via Storyful)

More than half of the $1 million that Zohran Mamdani's mayoral campaign hauled in this summer is from out of town, New York City Campaign Finance Board data revealed. 

The Mamdani campaign announced last week that the democratic socialist raised $1,051,204.85 in July and August, the most recent filing period in the New York City mayoral race. 

While the campaign touted more than 8,628 unique donors in their latest fundraising haul, Campaign Finance Board data revealed that 53.5%, or $562,422, of Mamdani’s fundraising came from outside the state of New York. 

Just one in eight of Mamdani's unique donors actually live in New York. The other roughly 87%, or 7,506 donors, together supplied more than half of the money raised.

MAMDANI OFFICIALLY WINS NYC DEM PRIMARY BY 12 POINTS OVER CUOMO, WHO'S STAYING IN THE RACE FOR NOW

Zohran Mamdani campaigning in New York City

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani campaigns in New York City on April 16, 2025. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Mamdani's leading competitor in the race, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that he lost the June primary because Mamdani "mobilized the 20-to-30-year-olds, the socialists, the socialist organizations across the country sent volunteers, sent funding." 

CUOMO CONCEDES IN NYC DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY FOR MAYOR, CONGRATULATES AOC-ENDORSED MAMDANI

Cuomo said the upcoming general election is a "much different electorate," which will include moderate Democrats, Republicans and Independents. 

But like Mamdani, more than half of Cuomo's donations, at 52%, came from outside New York City. 

Andrew Cuomo at Medgar Evers College

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo relaunched his New York City mayoral campaign as an Independent candidate. (REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado)

The former governor raised more than $507,660 in the five weeks since relaunching his mayoral campaign, including a $68,225 contribution from his state-level campaign account from when he was governor. 

Meanwhile, among Republican Curtis Sliwa's donations, roughly 66% of his $407,332 raised, came from inside New York City. 

Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams raised $420,886 during the filing period, including 60% of his donations coming from the Big Apple. 

Curtis Sliwa arrives for the funeral services for New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Didarul Islam in the Bronx borough of New York City on July 31, 2025. 

Curtis Sliwa arrives for the funeral services for New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Didarul Islam in the Bronx borough of New York City on July 31, 2025.  (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

Mamdani's campaign relaunched their city-wide canvassing efforts on the heels of their fundraising haul, touting more than 2,000 volunteers knocking on more than 50,000 doors across New York City. 

The campaign also said more than 4,000 New Yorkers attended Mamdani's Scavenger Hunt on Sunday, an event Mamdani described as being about "love for New York City."

"With over 50,000 volunteers, thousands of small-dollar donors, and genuine enthusiasm for Zohran’s vision for a more affordable New York City, our momentum is surging," Mamdani campaign spokesperson, Dora Pekec, said in a statement celebrating the fundraising haul

The Mamdani campaign added they are "proud to be fueled by true grassroots support that speaks to the people-powered movement we’re building."

The campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

